Brain Bruns, Executive Chef & Owner of Flat & Point

Flat & Point

3524 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

http://www.flatandpoint.com

Event:

The Green City Market will be opening early in Lincoln Park this season! April 2 is opening day.

And the West Loop location will open on May 7.

In 2022, GCM Lincoln Park will operate every Saturday in April from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then every Wednesday and Saturday, May through October from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. GCM West Loop will operate every Saturday, May through October from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Mary Bartelme Park.

*Flat & Point will be at the Green City Farmers Market Lincoln Park – Saturdays in April, and Wednesdays & Saturdays May – October.

http://www.greencitymarket.org

Recipe:

Alpine Bread Soup

Ingredients:

One 16 ounce can of tomatoes

1/2 a chopped onion

2 cloves of chopped garlic

1 sprig of thyme

1 sprig of oregano

1 bunch of basil

1 cup of chicken stock (or mushroom stock for vegan/vegetarian)

2 end pieces of sourdough bread, rough chopped

1 pinch of nutmeg

1 pinch of chili flake

2 tsps of salt, or salt to taste

3 tbsp of worcestershire sauce (optional, do not include if vegetarian)

2 tbsp of olive oil

Steps:

Heat olive oil in the bottom of a heavy dutch oven

Sweat chopped onions, until translucent

Add chopped garlic for 1 min.

Add stock and tomatoes

Bring to a simmer

Add chopped ends of bread

Take herbs off stems, and add to soup

Simmer for 10 – 15 min.

Transfer to a blender, blend until smooth or use immersion blender

Add final seasonings, nutmeg, chili flake, salt

Serve with croutons on top, and drizzled with olive oil and with grilled cheese on the side!

Grilled Cheese, Chef style:

2 slices of sourdough bread

Brush bread with mayonnaise

Add cheese of choice – we like Hooks 3 year cheddar

Add some seasonal produce – like onions, tomatoes, or fresh herbs

Melt 2 tbsps of butter in cast iron pan

Sear sandwich on both sides until cheese is melted



