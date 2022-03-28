Brain Bruns, Executive Chef & Owner of Flat & Point
Flat & Point
3524 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago, IL 60647
Event:
The Green City Market will be opening early in Lincoln Park this season! April 2 is opening day.
And the West Loop location will open on May 7.
In 2022, GCM Lincoln Park will operate every Saturday in April from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then every Wednesday and Saturday, May through October from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. GCM West Loop will operate every Saturday, May through October from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Mary Bartelme Park.
*Flat & Point will be at the Green City Farmers Market Lincoln Park – Saturdays in April, and Wednesdays & Saturdays May – October.
http://www.greencitymarket.org
Recipe:
Alpine Bread Soup
Ingredients:
One 16 ounce can of tomatoes
1/2 a chopped onion
2 cloves of chopped garlic
1 sprig of thyme
1 sprig of oregano
1 bunch of basil
1 cup of chicken stock (or mushroom stock for vegan/vegetarian)
2 end pieces of sourdough bread, rough chopped
1 pinch of nutmeg
1 pinch of chili flake
2 tsps of salt, or salt to taste
3 tbsp of worcestershire sauce (optional, do not include if vegetarian)
2 tbsp of olive oil
Steps:
Heat olive oil in the bottom of a heavy dutch oven
Sweat chopped onions, until translucent
Add chopped garlic for 1 min.
Add stock and tomatoes
Bring to a simmer
Add chopped ends of bread
Take herbs off stems, and add to soup
Simmer for 10 – 15 min.
Transfer to a blender, blend until smooth or use immersion blender
Add final seasonings, nutmeg, chili flake, salt
Serve with croutons on top, and drizzled with olive oil and with grilled cheese on the side!
Grilled Cheese, Chef style:
2 slices of sourdough bread
Brush bread with mayonnaise
Add cheese of choice – we like Hooks 3 year cheddar
Add some seasonal produce – like onions, tomatoes, or fresh herbs
Melt 2 tbsps of butter in cast iron pan
Sear sandwich on both sides until cheese is melted