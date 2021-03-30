Midday Fix: Alcohol Free Beer Mocktails

Camille Vidal, Founder of La Maison Wellness mixologist for Big Drop Brewing
Big Drop Brewing Co., the world’s first craft brewery dedicated to non-alcoholic beer, makes its U.S. debut, brewing its most-popular NA beers in Chicago. Big Drop is recognized for its naturally brewed NA beers that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with full-strength beers, offering a new world of options for beer lovers.
Recipes:
Shandy Switchel
Build in a pilsner glass over ice and garnish with a lemon wheel
1 ounce Ginger Switchel (ginger juice with apple cider vinegar)
1/2 ounce Lemon Juice
1/2 ounce Honey
Top up with Big Drop Pine Trail NA Beer
Summer Cup
Build over ice in a rock glass and garnish with basil, strawberry, orange and cucumber
2 ounces Big Drop Paradiso IPA NA Beer
2 ounces Ginger Kombucha
2 ounces Strawberry Soda or lemonade
Dark & Moody
2 ounces alcohol free rum
1 ounce fresh lime juice
1/2 ounce Maple Syrup
Ginger Beer
Big Drop Galactic Extra Dark NA Beer
Shaken and top up half and half with Ginger Beer & Big Drop Galactic Extra Dark
Garnish with ginger and mint