Midday Fix: Alcohol Free Beer Mocktails

Camille Vidal, Founder of La Maison Wellness mixologist for Big Drop Brewing

Big Drop Brewing Co., the world’s first craft brewery dedicated to non-alcoholic beer, makes its U.S. debut, brewing its most-popular NA beers in Chicago. Big Drop is recognized for its naturally brewed NA beers that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with full-strength beers, offering a new world of options for beer lovers.

Recipes:

Shandy Switchel

Build in a pilsner glass over ice and garnish with a lemon wheel

1 ounce Ginger Switchel (ginger juice with apple cider vinegar)

1/2 ounce Lemon Juice

1/2 ounce Honey

Top up with Big Drop Pine Trail NA Beer

Summer Cup

Build over ice in a rock glass and garnish with basil, strawberry, orange and cucumber

2 ounces Big Drop Paradiso IPA NA Beer

2 ounces Ginger Kombucha

2 ounces Strawberry Soda or lemonade

Dark & Moody

2 ounces alcohol free rum

1 ounce fresh lime juice

1/2 ounce Maple Syrup

Ginger Beer

Big Drop Galactic Extra Dark NA Beer

Shaken and top up half and half with Ginger Beer & Big Drop Galactic Extra Dark

Garnish with ginger and mint