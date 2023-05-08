April Gandy, Founder & Principal Designer

Alluring Designs Chicago

https://alluringdesignschicago.com/

April Gandy offers $99 Virtual Interior Design Consultations

Tips – Affordable ways to refresh your home for Spring

Swapping furniture and decor from room to room.

Rugs, lighting, draperies, accent pillows, and throw blankets.

If your larger furniture pieces are neutral, it’s easy to switch accessories around from room to room and still keep a cohesive design.

Updating light fixtures to keep your space feeling modern.

Switch out drawer pulls and light plates.

Incorporate greenery – there are inexpensive plant options such as snake + bamboo plants and a wide array of planters.

Add some eye-catching art— digital downloads from Etsy can be as low as $7 to create a gallery wall.

Incorporate seasonal fabrics through draperies, accent pillows, and throw blankets.