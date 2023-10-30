Jaime Deleon, the new Director of Adult Beverage at Mariano’s

Wines Featured:

Graham Beck “Cap Classique” Brut Rose (South Africa)

Cementing the winery as one of the world’s leading producers of premium Sparkling wine. Cellarmaster Pieter Ferreira continues to produce sparkling wine of authenticity, consistency, and supreme elegance. Graham Beck Brut Rose is a blend of carefully chosen hand-picked Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes from across The Western Cape, South Africa. The wine has a vibrant salmon pink reflection with delicate raspberries, cherries that flirt with sensory. Balanced with bright acidity, it’s a perfect match for a charcuterie board, shellfish or on its own. $15-$18

Food Pairings – Tinned Fish! We will make a tinned Fish Board

– Tinned Fish! We will make a tinned Fish Board BROADBENT VINHO VERDE (PORTUGAL) Broadbent partners with family-owned wineries around the globe to produce wines rich with place and tradition. Launched in 2005, their Vinho Verde quickly earned a reputation as one of the finest Vinho Verdes around. JAIME SAYS: “It’s produced at Quinta de Azevedo — the top-quality area for Vinho Verde production. A slow fermentation takes place under controlled temperatures of 61 degrees to protect the character of the Loureiro grape. Sliced apple combined with citrus acidity give this wine an attractive, lively character. It’s tangy, crisp and ready to drink.” $10-$13 Food Pairing – Shrimp Cocktail

Minted as the “Best Winery in North America” by the Discovery Blog, PEJU begin selling wine in their garage at their vineyard estate in Rutherford, Napa Valley. PEJU remains family own with daughters Ariana and Lisa at the wheel. This 100% Sauvignon Blanc is aged in stainless steel showcases beautiful and balanced aromas. The nose is enticed by stone fruit, Lychee, and honeysuckle that intermingle beautifully at first whiff. Layers of peach, apricot, and tropical fruit ripeness leave the palate with a refined and elegant long finish. $22-$28

Food Pairing – Sushi Platter From Oki Sushi

– Sushi Platter From Oki Sushi Juan Gil “Silver Label” Monastrell (Spain)

Located Jumilla on the eastern coast of Spain, Bodegas Gil Family Estates has become a wine powerhouse with winemaking history that goes back over a century. Bodegas Juan Gil produce a range of wines composed of 100% Monastrell grape (a.k.a Mourvèdre) from very old vines including the two signature labels which has become cult collectibles – “Clio” & “El Nido”. The Juan Gil Silver label is produced from old organic vineyards that thrive in poor chalky soils ideal for growing of the Monastrell grape variety. Deep purple in color with explosive and dense with ripe red berries. The palate has a voluminous crème de cassis concentration that is followed with silky smooth persistence and long spicy finish. $14-$16

Food Pairing – Spanish Charcuterie Board with Manchego Cheeses, Quicos and Jamon Iberico!