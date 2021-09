ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have announced the arrest of Andre Deis, 30, the suspect in an attempted robbery at a Rockford Subway, video of which went viral after the worker who fought him off was suspended.

On Sunday, September 5th, police were called to the Subway at 1120 E. State Street where witnesses said a robbery had taken place. Surveillance video of the robbery was released online, showing worker Araceli Sotelo fighting back against the robber and taking his gun.