Andy Challenger – Senior Vice President of global outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.

Home https://www.challengergray.com/



Tips:



Do not burn bridges. Layoffs are hard, and there are usually negative feelings surrounding them. First impulses might be to tell off your bosses and colleagues and go on a social media spree. Best practice is to not do that. You may need these folks as a reference later, and down the line, they may be in a position in a different company to help you get a great job.



Ask if you can continue working until you find a new position. Some companies might allow workers to keep working for a period of time after a layoff is announced. This could help ensure financial stability.



Request outplacement services. Outplacement services assist laid off workers in finding new employment. It is an employer-sponsored benefit, so it’s no cost to the employee. Workers who get outplacement tend to find new positions about a month faster than the national average.



Find out how long your health care benefits and severance payments last.

Most companies offer 2 weeks of severance per year of service, according to Challenger surveys.