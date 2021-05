CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker announced on Monday that applications for the second round of rental assistance funding are now available for those who have experienced economic hardship due to the pandemic.

A total of $1.1 billion will be given to renters and landlords to prevent evictions. An additional $400 million in rental assistance will be provided by larger municipalities. The state will also be standing up a separate program to support homeowners with $400 million in mortgage assistance. Overall, the new rental programs are expected to assist more than 120,000 households.