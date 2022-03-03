Midday Fix: A versatile sauce that can pair with salmon & other dishes AND details on Rosemont Restaurant Week

Christian Eckmann, Chef & Partner, Bub City
Bub City Rosemont
5441 Park Place, Rosemont, IL
http://www.bub-city.com/rosemont
Event:
Rosemont Restaurant Week
March 6-12, 2022
http://www.rosemontrestaurantweek.com
Recipe:
COMEBACK SAUCE
- 2 cups mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup fresh or jarred horseradish
- 2 tbsp. whole-grain mustard
- 1/2 bunch celery, outermost stalks removed, leaves removed, and small diced
- ¼ cup, diced ( pickled onions )
- 1 lemon, juiced and zested
- 1 tbsp. Roasted garlic – smashed into paste
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley
- 1/4 cup chopped cornichons
- 2 tbsp. capers, rough chop
- 1/2 tbsp. salt
- 1/2 tbsp. fresh-cracked black pepper
- 1/2 tbsp. cayenne pepper
- Small dice the celery, chop the parsley, cornichons and capers
- Mix all together in a bowl .
- Taste
BBQ Salmon
Ingredients:
7 oz Portion Salmon
Salt and Pepper
1 oz Butter
Favorite BBQ Sauce
Procedure:
Pre heat broiler setting on your oven
Brush Salmon with butter
Season with salt and pepper
Place salmon on a small tray, place 2 fl oz of water in the tray. The water will help control the heat and not scorch the salmon.
Place into broiler and cook for 4-5 minutes.
Take out and glaze with 1 fl oz of bbq sauce over the salmon.
Place the salmon back into the broiler and continue to cook for 3-4 minutes more.
The fish should be firm to the touch and nicely glazed.
Using a spatula take the fish off the tray and slide onto the plate.
Serve with comeback sauce, cucumber and tomato salad. and a slice of lemon
Marinated Cucumbers & Tomatoes
Ingredients:
2 cucumber
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup sugar
3/4 cup white vinegar
1 ½ tsp kosher salt
20 ripe cherry tomatoes
Procedure:
In a bowl mix together the water, sugar, vinegar and salt.
Stir until dissolved.
Slice the cucumbers into ¼ inch rounds
Place the cucumbers into the brine and let sit for an hour before using.
Slice the cherry tomatoes in half
Season with salt and pepper
Toss with the drained cucumbers.