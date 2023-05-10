Sebastian Clovis – star of At Home With Family Handyman’s Save My Reno

Save My Reno is a DIY/home renovation series, now streaming on, ‘At Home with Family Handyman.’ At Home with Family Handyman is streaming now on XUMO, The Roku Channel, LG Channels, Plex, fuboTV, Sling Free, and the Family Handyman app, available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, AndroidTV, FireTV, and Roku devices.

Project & Demo Steps :

Requirements:

Plastic pots

Construction-grade glue

Spray paint

Rocks for weighing

Stencils (for design)

Instructions:

Step 1: Assemble: Stack pots on top of one another, alternating them between right-side-up and upside-down so they make a pillar-like shape.

Step 2: Glue: Use the glue in between stacking to make sure the pots stay in place and stick together

Step 3: Decorate: Paint the now-constructed vase with the colors of your choosing to give it that personal touch