Sebastian Clovis – star of At Home With Family Handyman’s Save My Reno
Project & Demo Steps:
Requirements:
- Plastic pots
- Construction-grade glue
- Spray paint
- Rocks for weighing
- Stencils (for design)
Instructions:
Step 1: Assemble: Stack pots on top of one another, alternating them between right-side-up and upside-down so they make a pillar-like shape.
Step 2: Glue: Use the glue in between stacking to make sure the pots stay in place and stick together
Step 3: Decorate: Paint the now-constructed vase with the colors of your choosing to give it that personal touch