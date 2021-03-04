Midday Fix: A New Campaign By Black Health Care Workers for Black People about the COVID-19 Vaccines

Dr. Rhea Boyd, Pediatrician and Child Health Advocate, Palo Alto Medical Foundation and UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital

THE CONVERSATION: Between Us, About Us is a new campaign to provide Black communities with credible information about the COVID-19 vaccines co-developed by Kaiser Family Foundation and the Black Coalition Against COVID. Black doctors, nurses and researchers dispel misinformation and provide accessible facts in 50 FAQ videos that deliver the information Black people are asking for about the COVID-19 vaccines.

http://betweenusaboutus.org

http://youtube.com/greaterthancovid

For more information:

https://www.greaterthancovid.org/

https://rheaboyd.com/

https://www.kff.org/