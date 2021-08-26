Midday Fix: A look at some lesser known Chicago landmarks and their unique histories

Theresa Goodrich, author of Living Landmarks of Chicago

Bringing Chicago’s past to life, one landmark at a time
https://livinglandmarksofchicago.com/
Theresa L. Goodrich
https://theresalgoodrich.com/
Welcome to The Local Tourist
https://thelocaltourist.com/

Event:

WHEN: Tuesday, August 31, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE:  LondonHouse Chicago, 85 E. Upper Wacker, Chicago

TICKETS:

Tickets are $40 and include an autographed copy of Living Landmarks of Chicago, entertainment and The Landmark cocktail (or a glass of house wine or prosecco). Patrons who already own the book, can purchase event-only ticket for $20. Registration and book purchase (either for this event or previous) is required.

Purchase tickets online here.

Facebook event link here.

