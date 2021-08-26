Midday Fix: A look at some lesser known Chicago landmarks and their unique histories

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will reveal his identity for the first time in a televised interview on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

"Speaking out and revealing his identity for the first time, the officer will share his perspective on the events of the day, including the aftermath of the deadly insurrection and the threats he has received," NBC News said in a release. "He will also discuss the recent news that Capitol Police will not discipline him following an internal review, exonerating him for use of force."