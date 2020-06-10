Midday Fix: A local HS principal calls on students to help heal the community

Shaka Ahmed Rawls – Principal at Leo Catholic High School
They are hosting “Conversations with Cops and community. We are inviting members of the Law Enforcement community, legal community, and military to engage in conversations with our youth.
