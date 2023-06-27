Michael Weber, Artistic Director,  Porchlight Music Theatre

Desiree Gonzalez, performer

Kevin Disch, keyboard

Events:

Porchlight Music Theatre presents

Broadway in your Backyard

June 27 – August 8 at various parks throughout Chicago

The Broadway in your Backyard 2023, as part of Night Out in the Parks, is FREE and open to the public. The summer schedule includes:

Unity Park,  2636 N. Kimball Ave.

Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m.

Wicker Park, 1425 N. Damen Ave.

Thursday, June 29 at 6 p.m.

Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave. 

Tuesday, July 6 at 6 p.m.

Seneca Playlot Park, 220 E. Chicago Ave.

Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m.

Gill Park, 825 W. Sheridan Rd.

Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m.

South Shore Cultural Center/Fieldhouse, 7059 S. Shore Dr. 

Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m.

Riis Park, 6100 W. Fullerton Ave.

Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m.

Washington Park, 5531 S. King Dr. 

Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m.

Munroe Park, 2617 W. 105th St. 

Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m.

Stout Park, 5446 S. Greenwood Ave.

Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.

Schreiber Playground Park, 1552 W. Schreiber Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.

Washington Square Park, 901 N. Clark St. 

Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

Note: Performances, performers and dates subject to change.