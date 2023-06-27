Michael Weber, Artistic Director, Porchlight Music Theatre
Desiree Gonzalez, performer
Kevin Disch, keyboard
Events:
Porchlight Music Theatre presents
Broadway in your Backyard
June 27 – August 8 at various parks throughout Chicago
The Broadway in your Backyard 2023, as part of Night Out in the Parks, is FREE and open to the public. The summer schedule includes:
Unity Park, 2636 N. Kimball Ave.
Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m.
Wicker Park, 1425 N. Damen Ave.
Thursday, June 29 at 6 p.m.
Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave.
Tuesday, July 6 at 6 p.m.
Seneca Playlot Park, 220 E. Chicago Ave.
Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m.
Gill Park, 825 W. Sheridan Rd.
Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m.
South Shore Cultural Center/Fieldhouse, 7059 S. Shore Dr.
Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m.
Riis Park, 6100 W. Fullerton Ave.
Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m.
Washington Park, 5531 S. King Dr.
Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m.
Munroe Park, 2617 W. 105th St.
Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m.
Stout Park, 5446 S. Greenwood Ave.
Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.
Schreiber Playground Park, 1552 W. Schreiber Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.
Washington Square Park, 901 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.
Note: Performances, performers and dates subject to change.