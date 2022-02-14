Midday Fix: A Celebration of Black Childhood through a Pop-Up Library and other events

Candice Washington – Executive Director of Brown Books and Paintbrushes

http://www.Brownbooksandpaintbrushes.org

Events:

Black History Month Celebration – Dream Street: A Celebration of Black Childhood

https://www.brownbooksandpaintbrushes.org/get-involved

February 1-28

BECOMING adapted for young readers by: @michelleobama ‘BOOK CLUB’ featuring a very special in-person event featuring @robin_5th_ward



February 4-28

‘Radiant Black Boy Joy’: FREE BLACK CHILDRENS LIBRARY at @afrojoes – 8344 S. Halsted, Chicago.

100+ high quality children’s book featuring black men and boys. In partnership with @burstintobooks– we’ll be filling this library up all month long! Patronize this #blackownedbusiness and grab some free books!

February 14- #valentinesday #blackloveday

HOMEMADE LOVE BELL HOOKS board book #littlefreelibrary fill up!

We’re filling #hydepark and #bronzevillechicago Little Free Libraries up with #bellhooks board books for children [but especially for babies!]



February 17 and 18

We’re gifting selected CPS teachers with a BLACK HISTORY MONTH library featuring all the newly released 2022 picture books+ more.

February 20-28

We’re having a BOOK drive!

Your continued support and donations will help us to continue to do this work.

FREE to our families and children. Donation link – https://www.brownbooksandpaintbrushes.org/get-involve



February 21

#presidentsday

JACKSON PARK PLAY LOT

LITTLE FREE LIBRARY FILL UP

We’re taking another day to fill our libraries up with OBAMA inspired children’s book- to always bring awareness & education to our youngest children of the NEW #obamapresidentialcenter that’s coming to the #southside of Chicago’s #jacksonpark !

All with the help of @n2nliteracyproject #littlefreelibrary book map!



