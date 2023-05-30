Dr. Cynthia Colón, Founder of College Essay Bootcamp and Author of the upcoming book: Be Committed! Get Admitted!

College Essay Bootcamp:

Parents, if you have a rising senior wanting to get their college essays and applications done in just 5 days this summer, College Essay Bootcamp is exactly what you need. Sign up at drcynthiacolon.com/essaycamp

5 Steps to planning productive college visits this summer

1 – Book a Reservation well in advance.

Admission tours do fill up, so when you are planning your vacation – go online to book your college visit at the same time

Google Name of College + the words “campus visit”

Find a date that works for you and book it right away.

2 – Sign Up for BOTH the Tour AND the Information Session.

The tour is typically the main event on campus – led by a student tour guide

I recommend participating in an online Information Session prior to your campus visit, for two reasons: You will learn so much about the institution – the history – the core values – majors – and admission requirements and acceptance rates. ALL good info to have before you arrive. You may decide that is NOT a college you are interested in and should use that time to visit another campus more aligned with your needs.



3 – Arrive Early.

Parking / Sign In Colleges keep track of those who visit campus – Signing in is key. You want to get “credit” for showing up. This shows your genuine interest in this college. It’s like getting a gold star next to your name!

Meet YOUR admission counselor When you arrive ask the receptionist who the admission counselor is for YOUR high school / your region. Then ask if that person is in the office so you can say hello!! More gold stars for you



4 – Ask Questions

Come prepared with at least 3 questions to ask your tour guide, a student, and/or an admission officer

Other visitors are likely from other parts of the state or country – pay attention to what they ask and perhaps you can ask that question at your next stop.

5 – Take Photos and Notes

Colleges can begin to look similar

Take a photo of the name of the college as your first photo – Then take photos of things that intrigue you or make you curious

Within 30 minutes of your visit – write down anything and everything you can remember – the good, the bad and the ugly. This will help later when you apply and they may ask a question on the application “Why X college?”and now you have notes to answer.

