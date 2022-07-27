Patric Richardson, known as both The Laundry Guy and The Laundry Evangelist

Check Out:

TV show — The Laundry Guy (Discovery Plus)

Book — Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore

Five best laundry tips:

Removing barbecue sauce stain: Spray a solution of 50/50 vinegar and water. Scrub with a horsehair brush and soap. Then launder as usual. Removing ink stain: For ballpoint pen, spray with rubbing alcohol. For gel or Sharpie, dab with Amodex, a nontoxic stain remover. Removing red wine, berries or watermelon stain: Add 1 tablespoon oxygen bleach (100% sodium percarbonate) to a bowl of warm water. Dip the portion of the garment that’s stained into the bowl. Launder as usual. Removing odor from backpacks and sneakers: Pour vodka into a spray bottle and spritz lightly on any stinky articles. Removing static in the dryer: Roll up a one yard of aluminum foil into a tightly rolled ball and throw it into your dryer. It should last 60 loads, getting increasingly smaller with each. Once it’s the size of a golf ball, toss in your recycling and start over with a new ball of foil.