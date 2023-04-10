Dr. Cynthia Colón, Author of the upcoming book: Be Committed! Get Admitted! and Founder of College Essay Bootcamp

4 Secrets To Maximize Scholarship Dollars For College

1 – Start Local: Search school counselor office.

2 – Apply to those that require an essay.

3 – There are nearly 3000 4-year colleges! Know your GPA and find colleges that give FREE merit money just for being a good student.

4 – Make this a part time job! Spending 1 hour on an application can earn you $500-$1500.