Medique issues recall on medicine sold on Amazon

Medique has issued a recall on over-the-counter medicines.
The drugs were sold exclusively on Amazon and fail to meet the child resistant packaging requirements.
The recall involves 31 different over-the-counter drugs purchased on or after June 1, 2018 that are unexpired from the following brands: Medi-First, Medi-First Plus, Medique, Dover, Otis Clapp, and Ecolab.
Customers can all Medique at 800-680-2474 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at www.mediqueproducts.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information including registration access.
|Product
|Drug
|Package Type
|# of Packets
|Medi-First Non-Aspirin Acetaminophen
|acetaminophen (325 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|50250
|Medi-First Extra Strength Non-Aspirin Acetaminophen
|acetaminophen (500 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|50125250
|Medi-First Sinus Pain & Pressure
|acetaminophen (500 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|50125250
|Medique APAP
|acetaminophen (325 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|250
|Medique Extra Strength APAP
|acetaminophen (500 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|50125250
|Medique Back Pain-Off
|acetaminophen (250 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|50100250
|Medique CCP Caffeine Fee
|acetaminophen (325 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|50250
|Medi-First Cold Relief
|acetaminophen (325 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|50125250
|Medique Cramp Tabs
|acetaminophen (325 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|50125250
|Medique Decorel Forte Plus
|acetaminophen (325 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|50 250
|Medique Medicidin-D
|acetaminophen (325 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|50100250
|Dover Aminofen
|acetaminophen (325 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|250
|Otis Clapp Back Quell
|acetaminophen (200 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|150
|Otis Clapp Mygrex
|acetaminophen (500 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|150
|Otis Clapp Valihist
|acetaminophen (325 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|150
|Medi-First Pain Relief Extra Strength
|acetaminophen (110 mg)
aspirin (162 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|50100250
|Medi-First Plus Pain Zappers
|acetaminophen (250 mg)
aspirin (250 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|50125
|Medique Pain-Off
|acetaminophen (250 mg)
aspirin (250 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|50100250
|Medi-First Aspirin
|aspirin (325 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|50125250
|Medi-First Plus Aspirin
|aspirin (325 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|50125
|Medique Aspirin
|aspirin (325 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|12100250
|Medique Diphen
|diphenhydramine (25 mg)
|1 tablet packet
|24200
|Medi-First Ibuprofen
|ibuprofen (200 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|450125250
|Medique I-Prin
|ibuprofen (200 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|3100250
|Dover Addaprin
|ibuprofen (200 mg)
|2 tablets packet
|250
|Medi-First Burn Cream with Lidocaine
|lidocaine (0.9 grams)
|packets
|25
|Medi-First Burn Spray
|lidocaine HCl (2%)
|2 oz bottle
|—
|Medi-First Blood Clotting Spray
|lidocaine (4%)
|3 oz bottle
|—
|Ecolab Burn Cream
|lidocaine (0.9 grams)
|packets
|25
|Medique Diamode
|loperamide HCl (2 mg)
|1 tablet packet
|6 50100
|Medique Mediproxen
|naproxen sodium (220 mg)
|1 tablet packet
|50100