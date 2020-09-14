Medique issues recall on medicine sold on Amazon

Medique has issued a recall on over-the-counter medicines.

The drugs were sold exclusively on Amazon and fail to meet the child resistant packaging requirements.

The recall involves 31 different over-the-counter drugs purchased on or after June 1, 2018 that are unexpired from the following brands: Medi-First, Medi-First Plus, Medique, Dover, Otis Clapp, and Ecolab.

Customers can all Medique at 800-680-2474 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at www.mediqueproducts.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information including registration access.

Product Drug Package Type # of Packets Medi-First Non-Aspirin Acetaminophen acetaminophen (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 50250 Medi-First Extra Strength Non-Aspirin Acetaminophen acetaminophen (500 mg) 2 tablets packet 50125250 Medi-First Sinus Pain & Pressure acetaminophen (500 mg) 2 tablets packet 50125250 Medique APAP acetaminophen (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 250 Medique Extra Strength APAP acetaminophen (500 mg) 2 tablets packet 50125250 Medique Back Pain-Off acetaminophen (250 mg) 2 tablets packet 50100250 Medique CCP Caffeine Fee acetaminophen (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 50250 Medi-First Cold Relief acetaminophen (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 50125250 Medique Cramp Tabs acetaminophen (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 50125250 Medique Decorel Forte Plus acetaminophen (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 50 250 Medique Medicidin-D acetaminophen (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 50100250 Dover Aminofen acetaminophen (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 250 Otis Clapp Back Quell acetaminophen (200 mg) 2 tablets packet 150 Otis Clapp Mygrex acetaminophen (500 mg) 2 tablets packet 150 Otis Clapp Valihist acetaminophen (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 150 Medi-First Pain Relief Extra Strength acetaminophen (110 mg)

aspirin (162 mg) 2 tablets packet 50100250 Medi-First Plus Pain Zappers acetaminophen (250 mg)

aspirin (250 mg) 2 tablets packet 50125 Medique Pain-Off acetaminophen (250 mg)

aspirin (250 mg) 2 tablets packet 50100250 Medi-First Aspirin aspirin (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 50125250 Medi-First Plus Aspirin aspirin (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 50125 Medique Aspirin aspirin (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 12100250 Medique Diphen diphenhydramine (25 mg) 1 tablet packet 24200 Medi-First Ibuprofen ibuprofen (200 mg) 2 tablets packet 450125250 Medique I-Prin ibuprofen (200 mg) 2 tablets packet 3100250 Dover Addaprin ibuprofen (200 mg) 2 tablets packet 250 Medi-First Burn Cream with Lidocaine lidocaine (0.9 grams) packets 25 Medi-First Burn Spray lidocaine HCl (2%) 2 oz bottle — Medi-First Blood Clotting Spray lidocaine (4%) 3 oz bottle — Ecolab Burn Cream lidocaine (0.9 grams) packets 25 Medique Diamode loperamide HCl (2 mg) 1 tablet packet 6 50100 Medique Mediproxen naproxen sodium (220 mg) 1 tablet packet 50100