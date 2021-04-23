Lunchbreak: Waffle Iron Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Tommi Vincent – Chef & Motivational Speaker

Recipe:

Waffle Iron Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Makes 12 sandwiches

Ingredients:

24 slices of bread

1/4 lbs. roast beef

1/4 lbs. roasted chicken

1/4 lbs. ham

1/4 lbs. sliced sharp cheddar

1/4 lbs. sliced mozzarella

1/4 lbs. Gruyere

8 pieces of cooked bacon

sliced beef steak tomatoes

sliced fresh pineapples

sliced granny smith apples

1/2 onion, sliced

1/2 green pepper, sliced

1/2 red pepper, sliced

oregano

salt & pepper

butter

Preheat waffle iron. Spray a preheated skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Add onions and peppers. Sauté until tender. Add roast beef and season with oregano, salt, and pepper.

Select your choice of sandwich fillings and build your sandwich. Butter top and bottom outside slices of bread. Place in the waffle iron and close the lid. Cook until golden brown and cheese is melted. Serve immediately.