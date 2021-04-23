Lunchbreak: Waffle Iron Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Tommi Vincent – Chef & Motivational Speaker
Recipe:
Waffle Iron Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Makes 12 sandwiches
Ingredients:
24 slices of bread
1/4 lbs. roast beef
1/4 lbs. roasted chicken
1/4 lbs. ham
1/4 lbs. sliced sharp cheddar
1/4 lbs. sliced mozzarella
1/4 lbs. Gruyere
8 pieces of cooked bacon
sliced beef steak tomatoes
sliced fresh pineapples
sliced granny smith apples
1/2 onion, sliced
1/2 green pepper, sliced
1/2 red pepper, sliced
oregano
salt & pepper
butter
Preheat waffle iron. Spray a preheated skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Add onions and peppers. Sauté until tender. Add roast beef and season with oregano, salt, and pepper.
Select your choice of sandwich fillings and build your sandwich. Butter top and bottom outside slices of bread. Place in the waffle iron and close the lid. Cook until golden brown and cheese is melted. Serve immediately.