Lunchbreak: Steak and Corn

Chef Carlos Garza, Carnivale Restaurant

Ingredients

• 16 Oz. Bone In Prime Dry Aged New York Strip

• Mexican Street Style Corn

o 3 Corn Cobs

o 1/4 Cup Queso Fresco

o 1 Tbsp. Spicy Mayo or Plain Mayo

o 1 Tbsp. Butter

o ¼ Lime – Squeezed Fresh Lime Juice

o Tajin

Instructions

• 16 Oz Bone In Prime Dry Aged New York Strip

o Season the steak with salt and pepper

o Place it on the grill for 2 minutes and rotate for 2 minutes to get a great diamond grill mark

o Flip the steak and repeat

o 8 minute cook time for Medium Rare steak

• Elote

o Remove corn from cob

o In sauté pan add butter, once butter is melted add corn

o Sauté until cooked and caramelized for 4 minutes

o Add Mayo, Queso Fresco, Salt

o Turn down heat and add Lime Juice

o Place on plate and finish with a hint of Tajin