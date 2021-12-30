Lunchbreak: Spicy Mac N’ Cheese

Chef Paul Katz shares how to take Nashville Hot Chicken flavors to new heights, demonstrating the Spicy Mac N’ Cheese from Rebel’s Hot Chicken.

IPA Cheese Sauce Ingredients:

White American Cheese, shredded 3.75 lb.

Heavy Cream 36 oz

Sage, fresh chopped 8 leaves

Milk, Whole 24 oz.

Beer, IPA, Lagunitas 1 qt.

Bacon Lardons Ingredients:

Bacon, sliced 1/4″ thick, diced 1/4″ 2 lb.

water 1 oz

Cavatappi Pasta Prep Ingredients:

Water, tap 1.75 Gal

Salt, kosher 2 oz

Cavatappi pasta, dry 1.25 lb.

Oil, blend 2 oz (only if cooking a head of time and cooling)

Nashville Sauce- Cayenne Pepper Mop

Spice, Pepper, cayenne 6 oz

Spice, Chili Powder 1/2 T

Spice, Garlic Powder 1/2 T

Sugar, Brown Light 2 oz

Spice, Paprika 1/2 T

Oil, Olive blend 2 cups

Seasoned Flour Ingredients:

All-purpose flour ¼ cup

Kosher salt 1 tsp

Black Pepper ¼ tsp

Corn starch 2 T

Spicy Mac N Cheese Ingredients

Pasta, Cavatappi, recipe, cooked portion 32 oz

IPA Cheese Sauce, recipe 32 oz

Cream, Heavy 8 oz

Bacon, lardons recipe 8 oz

Chicken Breast, buttermilk marinated,1/2” dice 2 lbs.

Seasoned Flour, recipe 1/4 cup

Sauce, Nashville 8 oz

Salt, Kosher ½ tsp

Parsley Chopped ½ T

IPA Cheese Sauce Procedure:

In medium pot, reduce IPA by 1/2 (3 quarts reduced to 1 1/2 quarts) let cool to room temperature. In a heavy bottom pot, heat cream and milk over medium heat to light simmer.

Wrap Sage in cheese cloth to form sachet, add to pot.

Slowly whisk in white American constantly mixing until melted smooth.

Once all cheese is incorporated and melted fully, remove sachet, and remove from heat

Whisk in room temp beer reduction until fully incorporated.

Bacon Lardon Procedure:

In heavy bottom skillet place diced bacon and water and heat over medium heat.

When fat begins to render reduce to low heat and continue to render until just cooked, not crispy.

Strain of fat and cool, set aside at room temp.

Cavatappi Pasta Procedure:

In large pot, bring water to full boil, add salt, let dissolve

Add all pasta at once, stir

Set timer for 7 minutes, stirring occasionally

After 7 minutes, taste pasta, should have no crunch but should not be mushy

Pour pot into large colander, drain thoroughly, DO NOT RINSE, lightly oil (only if cooling before use)

Nashville Sauce- Cayenne Pepper Mop Procedure:

Measure all spices and place in a blender

In a small sauce pot add olive oil, over medium high heat, bring to 210 degrees (boiling) add oil to seasonings.

Start blender on low speed for 10 seconds then puree on high for 2 minutes to incorporate spices

Mix with rubber spatula set aside.

Seasoned Flour Procedure:

In a mixing bowl place all ingredients and mix well set aside until needed

Spicy Mac N Cheese Procedure:

In a sauté pan, add cream, cheese sauce, bacon lardons over medium high heat and bring to a soft boil

If reheating pasta-place pasta into pasta water and heat through for 30 seconds. Drain well and add to sauce, if not reheating after cooking pasta and draining add straight into sauté pan

Boil sauce and pasta together for 1 minute.

While sauce is cooking, press marinated chicken pieces in seasoned flour, fry at 350 degrees until cooked fully through.

Remove from oil, drain, season with salt, place in bowl with Nashville sauce and toss well. Make sure chicken is coated in sauce.

Evenly transfer mixture into 4 separate dishes, while plating, make sure topping the pasta with some of the fried chicken pieces.

Sprinkle finely chopped parsley onto the top of each dish