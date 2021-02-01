Lunchbreak: Spiced Whole Wheat Ginger and Molasses Cookies

Carly Knowles, MS, RDN, LD

Her cookbook is available NOW! The Nutritionist’s Kitchen: Transform Your Diet, Optimize Your Health, and Discover the Healing Power of Whole Foods by Carly Kellogg Knowles, MS, RDN (Roost Books, December 15, 2020, $24.95 ).

Recipe:

Spiced Whole Wheat Ginger and Molasses Cookies

The blackstrap molasses provides notable amounts of calcium, magnesium, potassium, selenium, manganese, and copper. Always use blackstrap molasses versus light or dark molasses to ensure the highest nutrient content possible, and choose unsulphured molasses to minimize the environmental impact of sugar cane and molasses production and to avoid the addition of sulfur dioxide, a potentially harmful additive used to extend the shelf life.

MAKES 2 DOZEN COOKIES

V

Ingredients:

2½ cups whole wheat pastry flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 tablespoon ground ginger

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

½ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ pound unsalted butter

(2 sticks), softened

¾ cup maple sugar or unrefined

coconut sugar

1 egg

½ cup blackstrap molasses

2 tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger

Instructions:

Position the oven racks in the middle of the oven, and preheat oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and sea salt together. Set aside.

In an electric stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment or separate large bowl with a handheld electric mixer, cream the butter and maple or coconut sugar together until light

and fluffy. Add the egg and beat until combined. Add the molasses and combine thoroughly. Slowly add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients, mixing on low speed until just

combined. Your dough should be light and soft to the touch. Add the fresh ginger and mix again on low speed for 10 to 15 seconds until the ginger is evenly dispersed.

With clean hands, roll dough to golf ball–size balls and place them on the baking sheets, spacing them at least 2 inches apart (they will spread). It’s OK if the balls are not perfectly round, as they will flatten symmetrically as they bake.

Bake the cookies for a total of 10 to 12 minutes, switching the bottom baking sheet to the top and vice versa halfway through, which will allow the cookies to bake evenly.

Alternatively, you can bake one cookie sheet at a time, while storing the remaining cookie dough in the refrigerator. The tops of the cookies will form those quintessential ginger

molasses cookie cracks when they’re done. Remove from the oven and let cool completely before enjoying with your favorite warm beverage.

You can freeze the cookie dough before baking in a tightly sealed freezer bag for 3 months. Thaw the cookie dough in the refrigerator for 24 to 48 hours before baking.