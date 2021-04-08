Lunchbreak: Smoked Ham & Cheese Croquettes

Chef Michael Woodhall, Chef Le Sud

https://www.lesudchicago.com

Le Sud

2301 W. Roscoe St., Chicago, IL 60618

(773) 857-1985

Event:

Lakeview Roscoe Village Restaurant Week April 9-18

https://www.lakeviewroscoevillage.org/restaurantweek

Lakeview Roscoe Village Restaurant Week features special prix fixe menus from local restaurants available for takeout or dine-in. The prix fixe menus will be available for breakfast, lunch or dinner and there will be special family dinner menus offered as well. $3 will be added to each prix fixe menu order and will be donated to local food pantries, Lakeview Pantry and Common Pantry.

Recipe:

Smoked Ham & Cheese Croquettes

Croquette Batter:

Water 1 ¾ cup

Butter 9 tbsp

AP Flour 1 cup

Eggs 5 each

Gruyere Cheese 4.5 oz (about ½ cup)

Ham (diced) 8.75 oz (about 1 cup)

Salt 2 tsp

Steps:

Bring water and butter to a boil, add AP flour, stir immediately, once dough is formed

and raw flour smell cooked out, transfer to the stand mixer.

Mix for two minutes on low to release some heat.

Add cheese, and ham, and salt mix for 2 minutes.

Finish by emulsifying eggs two at a time until fully incorporated.

Using a 1 oz (2T) scoop, drop 1 oz of batter into 350 F rice bran oil. Fry to golden brown.

Let sit on paper towel to let excess grease drip off. Lightly season with salt before serving.

Substitute for Dijonnaise:

1 Cup of your favorite mayonnaise

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp Dijon Mustard

Mix together in a bowl with a whisk.

Dijonnaise:

Raw Garlic 2 tsp

Confit Garlic 3 tbsp

Whole Eggs 2 ea

Yolks 5 tbsp

Lemon Juice 4 tbsp

Rice Bran Oil 4 cups

Dijon Mustard 4 tbsp

Champagne Vinegar 1 tbsp

Water 5 tbsp

salt 2 tsp

Steps:

Add all ingredients besides water and rice bran oil.

Start food processor, let spin for 1 minute, emulsify half of the oil slowly, add water slowly.

Emulsify the rest of the oil.