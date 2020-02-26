Lunchbreak: Six Cheese Ravioli

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Briana Cardone – Co–Owner and Head Chef of Mambo Italiano

Mambo Italiano

748 S. Butterfield Rd.

Mundelein, IL

https://themamboitaliano.com/

Event:

Operation Taste – to benefit Operation North Pole.

March 2 - 5:30 P.M. – 8:30 P.M.

Donald E Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Rd., Rosemont, IL 60018

https://www.operationtaste.com/

http://www.operationnorthpole.org

Recipe:

Six Cheese Ravioli



Pasta dough:

◦ 2 1/2 cups flour

◦ 1/3 cup semolina

◦ 2 eggs

◦ 1 Tablespoon salt

◦ 1 Tablespoon EVOO

◦ 1/3-1/2 cup warm water

Filling:

◦ 1 1/2 cups ricotta (strained)

◦ 1/2 cup Mascarpone cheese

◦ 1/4 cup shredded Asiago cheese

◦ 1/4 cup shredded Fontinella cheese

◦ 1/4 cup grated Parmigiana cheese

◦ 1/4 cup grated Romano cheese

◦ 1/4 cup chopped basil

◦ Pepper to taste

◦ Lemon zest to taste ( if desired )￼

Egg wash:

◦ 2 eggs

◦ 1 Tablespoon water

Dough:

In a stand mixer or with a bowl and handheld mixer add eggs, extra-virgin olive oil & salt, mix until incorporated. Change to your dough hook adding flour and semolina little by little. (When the flours are mixed in it will look very crumbly.) Slowly stream your water in a little at a time. Then let mixture mix until you achieve a smooth ball (not sticky you may not use all the water). After your ball is achieved remove from mixing bowl and knead by hand using a little flower for dusting. After this is completed wrap ball in plastic wrap and transfer to the refrigerator for a minimum of one hour.

Filling:

While your dough is resting add all filling ingredients into a large bowl & mix with your hands. Mix the ingredients until well incorporated. I like to then transfer mine into a piping bag (I find it to be an easier and faster way of adding the filling). Set filling aside in the refrigerator.



Egg wash:

Beat eggs and water together in a small bowl.

Stuffing Ravioli:

Once your dough is chilled, divide it into four equal pieces. Using a pasta machine, roll one piece at a time, when rolling out each piece roll from the widest to the thinnest setting, dusting with flour in between. If you’re using a rolling pin divide your dough into four equal pieces and roll away. Remember to dust your pin with flour and you can also dust your dough.

To assemble lightly dust a clean work surface or cutting board with flour. Place one pasta sheet on the work surface. Place a tablespoon of filling every 3 inches or so down the pasta sheet. Make sure you’re filling is in the middle of the bottom half of the pasta sheet using a pastry brush, Brush egg wash around filling. Fold dough over, and pressed around filling to seal. Using a 2.8 inch ravioli cutter, pastry wheel, or knife cut out ravioli. Set ravioli on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or dusted with flour. After completed you can freeze your ravioli or use them immediately.

When cooking fresh ravioli have a boiling pot of water ready with a splash of olive oil in it. Set your ravioli in your boiling water and cook till desired texture. They should only take a couple minutes to cook. Of course I like mine al dente! Serve with your favorite sauce and enjoy!!!