Lunchbreak: Pici Noodles with Roasted Mushroom and Pancetta

Chef Francis Dhono of Vendador Chicago prepares hand-rolled pici noodles with roasted mushroom and pancetta.

Recipe:

Pici Dough (Pasta)

● 2 ¾ cup Semolina

● 1 cup + 1 tbsp “00” Flour

● 1 ¼ cup Warm Water

Directions:

Knead for 8-10 minutes until smooth

Stretch the gluten.

Let the dough rest for 1 hour.

On a floured surface, cut the dough into small 2 inch cubes and begin to roll the pasta out into long, thick noodles.

Flour them with semolina flour so it does not stick to each other.

For the Sauce:

● 1 medium-sized shallot, small dice.

● 3 cloves Garlic, thinly sliced.

● 2 Cup Mushrooms, cut into large chunks.

● 1/4C Pancetta, medium dice

● 1C Vegetable Stock

● 1/2C Heavy Cream

● 1/4C Parsley, Chopped

● 1 Knob of Butter

Directions:

Get a pot of water boiling for the pasta. A season like the sea with salt.

In a medium saucepan. heat up enough vegetable oil to coat the bottom of the pan.

Once smoking, sear the mushrooms and season with salt and pepper.

Remove from the pan and add the pancetta. Cook on low to render the fat.

Add your shallot and garlic to the pancetta and cook until translucent.

Deglaze the pot with the vegetable stock.

Bring the stock up and add the cream.

Add the mushrooms back in.

Cook the pasta for 2-3 minutes until al dente. Keep in mind that fresh pasta cooks much faster.

Strain the pasta and add to the sauce.

Cook further until the sauce thickens and coats the noodles.

Add your chopped parsley and a knob of butter and stir to emulsify.

Season with Salt and Pepper to taste.