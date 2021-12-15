Lunchbreak: Persimmon Kale Salad with Maple Cinnamon Dressing

Recipe:

Ingredients

Salad

  • 1 bunch of Dino Kale, de-stemmed and chopped
  • 3 tablespoons Olive Oil
  • 2 tablespoons Lemon
  • 2-3 Persimmons
  • 1 cup of fresh Blackberries
  • 1 cup Walnuts
  • 2 tablespoons Fresh Mint, chopped
  • crumbled Goat Cheese, optional

Dressing

  • ¼ cup Maple Syrup
  • ¼ cup Olive Oil
  • 2 tablespoons Mandarin Juice
  • 1 tablespoon Mandarin Zest
  • 1 teaspoon Cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon Sea Salt
  • ½ cup fresh mint, chopped


Directions

  1. De-stem the kale and slice into thin pieces and place in a bowl. Pour the olive oil and lemon over the kale and start to massage to soften the kale for a few minutes. Lay out on a long serving dish as the base for your salad.
  2. Slice the persimmons into ¼” slices not using the top and bottom.
  3. Arrange them on top of the kale salad.
  4. Start to lay in the blackberries, walnuts, mint and top with goat cheese if using.
  5. Next make the maple dressing. In a medium bowl, combine all the dressing ingredients and whisk together.
  6. Serve with the dressing on the side.

Servings: 2
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 0 minutes

https://thetrailtohealth.com/recipes/persimmon-kale-salad

