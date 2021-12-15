Lunchbreak: Persimmon Kale Salad with Maple Cinnamon Dressing

Erika Schlick, Health Coach, Blogger & Cookbook Author
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/thetrailtohealth/
Recipe:
Ingredients
Salad
- 1 bunch of Dino Kale, de-stemmed and chopped
- 3 tablespoons Olive Oil
- 2 tablespoons Lemon
- 2-3 Persimmons
- 1 cup of fresh Blackberries
- 1 cup Walnuts
- 2 tablespoons Fresh Mint, chopped
- crumbled Goat Cheese, optional
Dressing
- ¼ cup Maple Syrup
- ¼ cup Olive Oil
- 2 tablespoons Mandarin Juice
- 1 tablespoon Mandarin Zest
- 1 teaspoon Cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon Sea Salt
- ½ cup fresh mint, chopped
Directions
- De-stem the kale and slice into thin pieces and place in a bowl. Pour the olive oil and lemon over the kale and start to massage to soften the kale for a few minutes. Lay out on a long serving dish as the base for your salad.
- Slice the persimmons into ¼” slices not using the top and bottom.
- Arrange them on top of the kale salad.
- Start to lay in the blackberries, walnuts, mint and top with goat cheese if using.
- Next make the maple dressing. In a medium bowl, combine all the dressing ingredients and whisk together.
- Serve with the dressing on the side.
Servings: 2
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 0 minutes
https://thetrailtohealth.com/recipes/persimmon-kale-salad