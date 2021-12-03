Lunchbreak: Pan-Seared Salmon with Corn Succotash and Spinach Purée

Chef Lamar Moore

Jacques Pépin Foundation

Recipe:

Pan-Seared Salmon with Corn Succotash and Spinach Purée

Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 (6-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets

Sea salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 to 6 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 ounces (1/2 cup) charred white corn kernels

4 ounces (1/2 cup) cooked lima beans

4 ounces (1/2 cup) cooked peas

4 ounces (1/2 cup) cherry tomatoes, halved

4 ounces (1/2 cup) caramelized baby red onions

Piquillo pepper relish, for serving, recipe follows

Spinach purée, for serving, recipe follows

Method:

Generously season the salmon with salt and pepper. Heat a medium sauté pan or skillet over high heat, add the oil and place the salmon in the pan, skin side down. Cook until the skin is golden and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes depending on thickness. Flip the salmon, add butter and, using a spoon, baste the salmon with the hot melted butter as the fish cooks for another 3 to 5 minutes.

In another sauté pan or skillet, heat the oil and butter over medium-high heat. Add the corn, beans, peas, tomatoes, onions, salt and pepper and toss together to heat through.

To serve, using a metal spoon, smear a small amount of spinach purée onto four warm plates and scatter the corn succotash over the puree. Top with the salmon, skin side up, and spoon some of the piquillo relish on top. Serve immediately.

For the Piquillo Pepper Relish:

1 shallot, minced

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon small capers, rinsed and chopped

1 cup chopped cilantro leaves

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Sea salt

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 cup canned piquillo peppers, drained and cut into ¼-inch dice

In a small bowl, combine the shallot, vinegar, capers, cilantro, pepper flakes and salt. Drizzle in the olive oil, stirring and tasting as you go. Add the diced piquillo peppers and stir again. Store in an airtight jar in the refrigerator for up to a month.

For the Spinach Purée:

2 tablespoons olive oil

10 ounces (1 ¼ cup) spinach leaves, stems removed

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 cup homemade chicken stock

Heat the oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the spinach, salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until it has wilted, about 3 minutes. Add the chicken stock and continue to cook for another 2 minutes. Transfer the spinach mixture to the bowl of a blender. Blend on high until a smooth purée. Adjust the seasoning and keep warm. You can also make this ahead and store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week.