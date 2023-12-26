Chef Michael Lachowicz, Owner and Chef, Aboyer Brasserie and George Trois and

Danny Velazquez, George Trois Group

Aboyer Brasserie and George Trois

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka

georgetroisgroup.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT ABOYER

From 5 p.m. – 11 p.m., reservations are available for Lachowicz’s celebratory three-course prix fixe menu ($145 per person). See the decadent details on each course below! Reservations available here: opentable.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT GEORGE TROIS

On either holiday, guests can reserve their spot among the intimate 14-seat dining room and enjoy George Trois’ seasonal Holiday Celebration menu (which is running 11/24-1/31 at George Trois). Reservations available here: exploretock.com/george-trois/

Chef Michael Lachowicz’s Pan Roasted Dover Sole

-Two 14 to 16 ounce Dover sole filets

-4 tablespoons all purpose flour for dusting fish before placing in pan.

-kosher salt (to taste)

-finely ground white pepper (to taste

-8 tablespoons unsalted butter (for sauce)

-4 tablespons unsalted butter (for fish in pan)

-3 tablespoons tiny capers

-3 tablespoons chopped flat leaf parsley

-juice from one lemon

-two 1-inch thick slices of potato

Method:

In a medium hot place 4 tablespoons of butter and melt until sizzling. Carefully add trimmed and skinless sole to hot butter and cook for 1 minute. Carefully turn fish and place potato slice under tail of each finish so that the fish cooks evenly. Place entire pan into a 400 degree oven and roast for 8 minutes.

Remove fish from pan to rest. In same pan add 4 ounces of butter and melt until golden brown and sizzling. Add capers, parsley and a pinch of salt and white pepper. Remove from heat and splash with lemon juice. Pour over fish in serving plate and enjoy!