Executive Chef / Owner Jenner Tomaska

Esmé & Bar Esmé

2200 N. Clark St., Chicago

http://esmechicago.com

Event:

Michelin-starred Esmé is partnering with Chicago’s favorite Italian deli for a week-long of specials. You can purchase special Giardinera-dusted Flamin’ Hot Cheetos served in oversized packs. Made in house with a custom machine, the dish is indicative of Chef Jenner’s fun and whimsical approach to fine dining. The Cheetos will be available for purchase for $15.00 per bag at both JP Graziano and Esmé until Saturday, May 27th.

On Saturday, May 27th, Chef Jenner and JP Graziano’s have teamed up to offer residents a specialty sandwich. Available for one-day-only, guests can indulge in a signature sandwich prepared by Chef Jenner featuring Braised Beef Tongue, slaw, cilantro ramp mayo, pickled ramps, annatto seed, and brown spiced muffuletta served on JP Graziano’s signature bread. The sandwich will be available to purchase for $15.00 starting at 11:00 am until they sell out.

J.P. Graziano

901 W. Randolph St., Chicago

https://jpgraziano.com/

Recipe:

Braised Beef Tongue Specialty Sandwich – Esmé x JP Collab

Ingredients:

• 1 small head of green cabbage, finely shredded

• 1 small red onion, thinly sliced

• 1 large carrot, julienned

• 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

• 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

• 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

• 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1/2 teaspoon ancho chili powder

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds, toasted

• 2 black radishes, shaved or thinly sliced

• 1 small fennel bulb, thinly sliced

• 1 teaspoon fennel seeds

Instructions:

1 In a large mixing bowl, combine the shredded cabbage, red onion, carrot, red bell pepper, cilantro, shaved black radish, and fennel slices. Toss to mix the vegetables evenly.

2 In a separate small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, honey, ground cumin, ancho chili powder, salt, and pepper until well combined. Adjust the seasoning to taste.

3 Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss well, ensuring all the vegetables are coated with the dressing. Allow the slaw to marinate for at least 20 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together. You can refrigerate it for longer to enhance the flavor.

4 Just before serving, add the toasted pumpkin seeds and fennel seeds to the slaw. Toss gently to incorporate the seeds.

5 Prepare your smoked beef tongue according to your preferred method, ensuring it is fully cooked and tender.

6 To assemble the sandwich, place a generous portion of the vinegar-based slaw with pumpkin seeds, black radish, and fennel on a fresh bun or bread of your choice. Top with slices of smoked beef tongue.

7 Optionally, you can add additional toppings such as avocado, sliced tomatoes, or pickled jalapeños to further enhance the flavors.

8 Serve the sandwich immediately, and enjoy the delightful combination of the tangy slaw, crunchy pumpkin seeds, flavorful ancho chili powder, and the smoky, tender smoked beef tongue.