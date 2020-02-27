Lunchbreak: Impossible Picadillo

Chef Sergio Reyes of Taqueria DeColores
Hayden Hall – In the South Loop’s “Big Red Building” – 333 S. Wabash, Chicago, IL
(other DeColores location – 1626 S. Halsted St., Chicago)
Recipe:
Impossible Picadillo
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Impossible Plant Based Protein
- ½ lb Potatoes Cubed
- ½ lb Carrots Cubed
- 2 Celery Stalks Chopped
- 1 ½ lb fire roasted roma tomatoes
- 4 garlic cloves finely chopped (1 is for blender)
- 1 cup Spanish onion finely chopped
- 2 cups of water
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 Goya pack Culantro Achiote
- 1 cup of finely chopped romaine hearts
- 1 small tomato diced
- Vegan Avocado Sour Cream
- Roasted Tomatillo Salsa
Method:
- In stock pot, add your impossible protein to ½ cup extra virgin olive oil. Stir and break apart the protein into chunks. Cook until lightly brown. Then add carrots, potatoes, garlic, onions and celery mix. Stir to incorporate.
- In a blender, pulse tomatoes, bay leaf, 2 cups of water, 1 garlic clove, 1 pack Culantro Achiote an salt to taste.
- Add the contents of the blender into stock pot and continue to cook on medium heat. Reduce to simmer.
- When Potatoes are a bit firm and cooked all the way through, the picadillo is fully cooked.
- Grill El Milagro Tortilla add the Impossible Picadillo mixture. Top with finely chopped romaine hearts, Diced Tomato, Vegan Avocado Sour Cream and Roasted Tomatillo Salsa.