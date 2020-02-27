Lunchbreak: Impossible Picadillo

Chef Sergio Reyes of Taqueria DeColores

Hayden Hall – In the South Loop’s “Big Red Building” – 333 S. Wabash, Chicago, IL

http://HaydenHall.com

(other DeColores location – 1626 S. Halsted St., Chicago)

http://www.decolor.us

Recipe:

Impossible Picadillo

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb Impossible Plant Based Protein
  • ½  lb Potatoes Cubed
  • ½  lb Carrots Cubed
  • 2 Celery Stalks Chopped
  • 1 ½ lb fire roasted roma tomatoes
  • 4 garlic cloves finely chopped  (1 is for blender)
  • 1 cup Spanish onion finely chopped
  • 2 cups of water
  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 Goya pack Culantro Achiote
  • 1 cup of finely chopped romaine hearts
  • 1 small tomato diced
  • Vegan Avocado Sour Cream
  • Roasted Tomatillo Salsa

Method:

  • In stock pot, add your impossible protein to ½ cup extra virgin olive oil. Stir and break apart the protein into chunks. Cook until lightly brown. Then add carrots, potatoes, garlic, onions and celery mix. Stir to incorporate.
  • In a blender, pulse tomatoes, bay leaf, 2 cups of water, 1 garlic clove, 1 pack Culantro Achiote an salt to taste.
  • Add the contents of the blender into stock pot and continue to cook on medium heat. Reduce to simmer.
  • When Potatoes are a bit firm and cooked all the way through, the picadillo is fully cooked.
  • Grill El Milagro Tortilla add the Impossible Picadillo mixture. Top with finely chopped romaine hearts, Diced Tomato, Vegan Avocado Sour Cream and Roasted Tomatillo Salsa.

