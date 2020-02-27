Lunchbreak: Impossible Picadillo

Aaron Kabot | Chef - Partner Chef's Special Cocktail Bar 2165 N. Western Ave., Chicago Recipe: String Beans One pound of string beans makes 2 portions Trim and rinse string beans. Heat a ½ inch of oil in wok or saute pan. Shallow fry the greenbeans until wrinkled. Drain and set aside. Remove excess oil from pan and heat to high. Place a heaping tablespoon of the chili paste in…