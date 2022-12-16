April Lee Wiencek, the Tipsy Housewife for Taste of Home

Crispy Crab Rangoon

Total Time: Prep/Total Time: 30 min.

Yield: 16 appetizers

Ingredients

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 green onions, finely chopped

¼ cup finely chopped imitation crabmeat

1 teaspoon minced garlic

16 wonton wrappers

Oil for frying

Sweet-and-sour sauce

Directions

In a small bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Stir in onions, crab and garlic.

Place about 1-½ teaspoons in the center of a wonton wrapper. (Keep remaining wrappers covered with a damp paper towel until ready to use.) Moisten edges with water; fold opposite corners over filling and press to seal. Repeat.

In an electric skillet, heat 1 in. of oil to 375°. Fry wontons, in batches, until golden brown, about 1 min on each side. Drain on paper towels. Serve with sweet-and-sour sauce.

Cheese Puffs

Total Time Prep 15 min Bake 15 min Makes 4-½ dozen

Ingredients

1 cup water

2 tablespoons butter

½ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 large eggs, room temperature

1-¼ cups shredded Gruyere or Swiss cheese

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

In a large saucepan, bring the water, butter, salt and cayenne to a boil. Add flour all at once and stir until a smooth ball forms. Remove from the heat; let stand for 5 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Continue beating until mixture is smooth and shiny. Stir in Gruyere and mustard.

Drop by 1-inch balls 2 in. apart on greased baking sheets. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake at 425° for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or cold.

Mini Corn Muffins with Spicy Cheddar Filling

Total Time: Prep: 30 min. Bake 25 min.

Makes 4 dozen

Ingredients:

1-½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup cornmeal

2 teaspoons sugar

¾ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 large egg, room temperature

¾ cup 2% milk

¼ cup canola oil

1 can (14-¾ ounces) cream-style corn

Filling:

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 can (4 ounces) chopped chiles

1/4 cup diced pimientos

1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, whisk the first five ingredients. In another bowl, whisk egg, milk and oil until blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Fold in corn.

Fill greased mini muffin cups three-fourths full. Bake 15-18 minutes or until a toothpick

Inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. Reduce oven setting to 350°.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine filling ingredients. Using a small melon baller, scoop out the center of each muffin; spoon a rounded teaspoon of filling into the center. Bake 10-12 minutes or until cheese is melted.