Crispy Crab Rangoon 

Total Time: Prep/Total Time: 30 min. 

Yield: 16 appetizers 

Ingredients 

3 ounces cream cheese, softened 

2 green onions, finely chopped 

¼ cup finely chopped imitation crabmeat 

1 teaspoon minced garlic 

16 wonton wrappers 

Oil for frying 

Sweet-and-sour sauce 

Directions 

  1. In a small bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Stir in onions, crab and garlic. 
  1. Place about 1-½ teaspoons in the center of a wonton wrapper. (Keep remaining wrappers covered with a damp paper towel until ready to use.) Moisten edges with water; fold opposite corners over filling and press to seal. Repeat.  
  1. In an electric skillet, heat 1 in. of oil to 375°. Fry wontons, in batches, until golden brown, about 1 min on each side. Drain on paper towels. Serve with sweet-and-sour sauce.  

Cheese Puffs 

Total Time Prep 15 min Bake 15 min Makes 4-½ dozen  

Ingredients 

1 cup water 

2 tablespoons butter 

½ teaspoon salt 

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper 

1 cup all-purpose flour 

4 large eggs, room temperature  

1-¼ cups shredded Gruyere or Swiss cheese 

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese 

Directions  

In a large saucepan, bring the water, butter, salt and cayenne to a boil. Add flour all at once and stir until a smooth ball forms. Remove from the heat; let stand for 5 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Continue beating until mixture is smooth and shiny. Stir in Gruyere and mustard.  

Drop by 1-inch balls 2 in. apart on greased baking sheets. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake at 425° for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or cold.   

Mini Corn Muffins with Spicy Cheddar Filling 

Total Time: Prep: 30 min. Bake 25 min. 

Makes 4 dozen 

Ingredients: 

1-½ cups all-purpose flour 

1 cup cornmeal 

2 teaspoons sugar 

¾ teaspoon baking powder 

½ teaspoon salt  

1 large egg, room temperature 

¾ cup 2% milk 

¼ cup canola oil 

1 can (14-¾ ounces) cream-style corn 

Filling: 

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese 

1 can (4 ounces) chopped chiles 

1/4  cup diced pimientos 

1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce 

Directions 

  1. Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, whisk the first five ingredients. In another bowl, whisk egg, milk and oil until blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Fold in corn. 
  1. Fill greased mini muffin cups three-fourths full. Bake 15-18 minutes or until a toothpick 

Inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. Reduce oven setting to 350°. 

  1. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine filling ingredients. Using a small melon baller, scoop out the center of each muffin; spoon a rounded teaspoon of filling into the center. Bake 10-12 minutes or until cheese is melted.  