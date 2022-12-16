April Lee Wiencek, the Tipsy Housewife for Taste of Home
Website, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram
TASTE OF HOME: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram
Total Time: Prep/Total Time: 30 min.
Yield: 16 appetizers
Ingredients
3 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 green onions, finely chopped
¼ cup finely chopped imitation crabmeat
1 teaspoon minced garlic
16 wonton wrappers
Oil for frying
Sweet-and-sour sauce
Directions
- In a small bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Stir in onions, crab and garlic.
- Place about 1-½ teaspoons in the center of a wonton wrapper. (Keep remaining wrappers covered with a damp paper towel until ready to use.) Moisten edges with water; fold opposite corners over filling and press to seal. Repeat.
- In an electric skillet, heat 1 in. of oil to 375°. Fry wontons, in batches, until golden brown, about 1 min on each side. Drain on paper towels. Serve with sweet-and-sour sauce.
Total Time Prep 15 min Bake 15 min Makes 4-½ dozen
Ingredients
1 cup water
2 tablespoons butter
½ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 cup all-purpose flour
4 large eggs, room temperature
1-¼ cups shredded Gruyere or Swiss cheese
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
In a large saucepan, bring the water, butter, salt and cayenne to a boil. Add flour all at once and stir until a smooth ball forms. Remove from the heat; let stand for 5 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Continue beating until mixture is smooth and shiny. Stir in Gruyere and mustard.
Drop by 1-inch balls 2 in. apart on greased baking sheets. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake at 425° for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or cold.
Mini Corn Muffins with Spicy Cheddar Filling
Total Time: Prep: 30 min. Bake 25 min.
Makes 4 dozen
Ingredients:
1-½ cups all-purpose flour
1 cup cornmeal
2 teaspoons sugar
¾ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 large egg, room temperature
¾ cup 2% milk
¼ cup canola oil
1 can (14-¾ ounces) cream-style corn
Filling:
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 can (4 ounces) chopped chiles
1/4 cup diced pimientos
1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, whisk the first five ingredients. In another bowl, whisk egg, milk and oil until blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Fold in corn.
- Fill greased mini muffin cups three-fourths full. Bake 15-18 minutes or until a toothpick
Inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. Reduce oven setting to 350°.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine filling ingredients. Using a small melon baller, scoop out the center of each muffin; spoon a rounded teaspoon of filling into the center. Bake 10-12 minutes or until cheese is melted.