Lunchbreak: Grilled Skirt Steak Skewers

Chef Travis Wilson, Raised, An Urban Rooftop Bar
Located on the third floor of the Renaissance Chicago Hotel
1 W. Wacker Dr.
Recipe:
Grilled Skirt Steak Skewers
- 3 Lbs skirt steak (cut into 2” pieces)
- 1 cup tamari
- ¾ sugar
- 1 cup gochujang
- ½ cup lemon lime soda
- ¼ cup honey
- ¼ cup sesame oil
- 6-8 sprigs of cilantro
- 15-20 bamboo skewers, soaked in water
- Clean skirt steak of all extraneous fat, then cut into 8-10” segments. Slice these segments down the middle lengthwise, then proceed to cut into 2” pieces across.
- Combine tamari, sugar, honey, gochujang, sesame oil and lemon lime soda, whisk well to mix thoroughly. Reserve 1⁄2 cup, and pour the rest over the steak pieces, allow to marinate for 4-6 hours, or overnight.
- Using one skewer pierce 3 pieces of meat.
- Grill each skewer to desired temperature, if going beyond medium, finish in oven to avoid burning skewers
- Top with reserved sauce and cilantro.