Lunchbreak: Grilled Skirt Steak Skewers

Chef Travis Wilson, Raised, An Urban Rooftop Bar 

Located on the third floor of the Renaissance Chicago Hotel 

1 W. Wacker Dr. 

https://www.raisedbarchicago.com

https://www.facebook.com/raisedbarchicago

https://www.instagram.com/raisedbarchicago/

Grilled Skirt Steak Skewers 

  • 3 Lbs skirt steak (cut into 2” pieces)  
  • 1 cup tamari 
  • ¾ sugar 
  • 1 cup gochujang 
  • ½ cup lemon lime soda 
  • ¼ cup honey 
  • ¼ cup sesame oil 
  • 6-8 sprigs of cilantro 
  • 15-20 bamboo skewers, soaked in water 
  1. Clean skirt steak of all extraneous fat, then cut into 8-10” segments. Slice these segments down the middle lengthwise, then proceed to cut into 2” pieces across. 
  2. Combine tamari, sugar, honey, gochujang, sesame oil and lemon lime soda, whisk well to mix thoroughly. Reserve 1⁄2 cup, and pour the rest over the steak pieces, allow to marinate for 4-6 hours, or overnight. 
  3. Using one skewer pierce 3 pieces of meat. 
  4. Grill each skewer to desired temperature, if going beyond medium, finish in oven to avoid burning skewers 
  5. Top with reserved sauce and cilantro. 

