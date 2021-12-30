Lunchbreak: Fried Shrimp & Waffles with Mango Habanero sauce and sweet syrup

Chef Michael Hernandez of Azul Mariscos in Goose Island joins WGN Midday News to share his take on Chicken & Waffles with Fried Shrimp & Waffles alongside Mango Habanero sauce and sweet syrup.

Azul Mariscos, located at 1177 North Elston Avenue is promoting a four-course New Year’s Eve meal. With a price of $70 per person, highlights include Shrimp Ceviche, Lobster Empanadas and a Surf-n-Turf with a marinated skirt steak and a choice of Alaskan King Crab Legs, Lobster or Jumbo Shrimp.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 cup whole milk

1 cup buttermilk

4 tbsp. unsalted butter (melted and cooled)

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 large eggs, separated

1/3 cup sugar

16 to 20 oz. frozen fried shrimp

Mango Habanero sauce or Mango Chili sauce

Maple syrup

Instructions

Melt butter in microwave for 30 seconds and set aside to cool.

Separate eggs (yolk from white), set aside in separate small bowls.

Combine flour, sugar and baking powder in a large bowl, mix well

In another bowl, lightly beat the egg yolks, add in milk, melted butter and vanilla and mix well.

Stir wet ingredients into the large bowl containing dry ingredients.

Beat egg whites until stiff peaks start to form and then fold into large bowl containing well-mixed the batter.

Bake in a pre-heated waffle iron according to the manufacturers directions until waffle is golden brown.

Top with 4-6 pieces of cooked fried shrimp and drizzle with mango chili / mango habanero sauce.

Serve immediately with a side of warmed syrup (whichever brand you love!)