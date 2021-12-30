Lunchbreak: Fried Shrimp & Waffles with Mango Habanero sauce and sweet syrup

Chef Michael Hernandez of Azul Mariscos in Goose Island joins WGN Midday News to share his take on Chicken & Waffles with Fried Shrimp & Waffles alongside Mango Habanero sauce and sweet syrup.
Azul Mariscos, located at 1177 North Elston Avenue is promoting a four-course New Year’s Eve meal. With a price of $70 per person, highlights include Shrimp Ceviche, Lobster Empanadas and a Surf-n-Turf with a marinated skirt steak and a choice of Alaskan King Crab Legs, Lobster or Jumbo Shrimp.
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 4 tbsp. unsalted butter (melted and cooled)
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs, separated
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 16 to 20 oz. frozen fried shrimp
- Mango Habanero sauce or Mango Chili sauce
- Maple syrup
Instructions
- Melt butter in microwave for 30 seconds and set aside to cool.
- Separate eggs (yolk from white), set aside in separate small bowls.
- Combine flour, sugar and baking powder in a large bowl, mix well
- In another bowl, lightly beat the egg yolks, add in milk, melted butter and vanilla and mix well.
- Stir wet ingredients into the large bowl containing dry ingredients.
- Beat egg whites until stiff peaks start to form and then fold into large bowl containing well-mixed the batter.
- Bake in a pre-heated waffle iron according to the manufacturers directions until waffle is golden brown.
- Top with 4-6 pieces of cooked fried shrimp and drizzle with mango chili / mango habanero sauce.
- Serve immediately with a side of warmed syrup (whichever brand you love!)