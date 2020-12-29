Lunchbreak: Festive New Year’s Eve Cocktails

Charles Joly, world-renowned bartender and co-founder of Crafthouse Cocktails
https://crafthousecocktails.com/
Chai Apple Toddy
Ingredients
12oz bourbon
6oz fresh lemon juice
6oz honey syrup (2 part honey: 1 part water)
24oz chai-apple ( 18oz rich apple cider + 6oz chai concentrate) https://foxtrotco.com/products/53550
Several dashes of Angostura bitters
Method
Combine all ingredients in a pot and warm gently. Add spices additional spices and steep if desired (cinnamon sticks, anise, allspice). Taste and add additional honey syrup to taste if desired. Serve hot and garnish with a cinnamon stick.
Quick prep on the Chai Apple Toddy
4 small bottles (200ml) Crafthouse Gold Rush Bourbon Sour https://www.binnys.com/crafthouse-gold-rush-108404.html
Method
Combine all ingredients in a pot and warm gently. Add spices additional spices and steep if desired (cinnamon sticks, anise, allspice). Taste and add additional honey syrup or simple syrup to taste if desired. Serve hot and garnish with a cinnamon stick.
Celebration Spritz
Ingredients
1oz of lemon
3/4oz of simple syrup
1.5oz of honeycrisp apple basil VYBES https://foxtrotco.com/products/51734
2oz vodka
1 1/2 oz champagne
Method
Add lemon, simple syrup, apple-basil drink and vodka to a shaker tin with ice. Shake gently. Roll in champagne and serve in a flute or coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.
The entire kit can be purchased with all ingredients from Foxtrot Market and delivered right to your door. https://foxtrotco.com/products/55582