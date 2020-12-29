Lunchbreak: Festive New Year’s Eve Cocktails

Charles Joly, world-renowned bartender and co-founder of Crafthouse Cocktails

Chai Apple Toddy

Ingredients

12oz bourbon

6oz fresh lemon juice

6oz honey syrup (2 part honey: 1 part water)

24oz chai-apple ( 18oz rich apple cider + 6oz chai concentrate) https://foxtrotco.com/products/53550

Several dashes of Angostura bitters

Method

Combine all ingredients in a pot and warm gently. Add spices additional spices and steep if desired (cinnamon sticks, anise, allspice). Taste and add additional honey syrup to taste if desired. Serve hot and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Quick prep on the Chai Apple Toddy

4 small bottles (200ml) Crafthouse Gold Rush Bourbon Sour https://www.binnys.com/crafthouse-gold-rush-108404.html

24oz chai-apple ( 18oz rich apple cider + 6oz chai concentrate) https://foxtrotco.com/products/53550

Method

Combine all ingredients in a pot and warm gently. Add spices additional spices and steep if desired (cinnamon sticks, anise, allspice). Taste and add additional honey syrup or simple syrup to taste if desired. Serve hot and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Celebration Spritz

Ingredients

1oz of lemon

3/4oz of simple syrup

1.5oz of honeycrisp apple basil VYBES https://foxtrotco.com/products/51734

2oz vodka

1 1/2 oz champagne

Method

Add lemon, simple syrup, apple-basil drink and vodka to a shaker tin with ice. Shake gently. Roll in champagne and serve in a flute or coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

