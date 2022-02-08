Lunchbreak: Double Chocolate Muffins

Lunchbreak

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meg Galus – Pastry Chef and Partner – Cocoa & Co

Cocoa + Co

1651 N. Wells St., Chicago, IL 60614

http://www.cocoaandco.com

Event:

Valentine’s Day Chocolate and Pastry Boxes — pre-orders accepted until 2/9/22. Pick-up is Saturday or Sunday 2/12 & 2/13.

And check out other Valentine’s chocolates, gifts, and treats available in store through Monday. 

Recipe:

Double Chocolate Muffins

Yield: ~12 muffins

Ingredients:

2 cups all purpose flour

¾ cup sugar

1/2c cocoa powder

1 ½ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

2 ea large eggs

1/4c honey or maple syrup

¾ cup Greek yogurt

¾ cup vegetable oil

½ cup plus 2 Tablespoons whole milk

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1 ½ cup chocolate chips

Optional: 1 teaspoon instant coffee or espresso

Directions:

Whisk together the dry ingredients.

Whisk together the wet ingredients.

Stir the wet ingredients into the dries.

Fold in the chocolate chips.

Bake at 375F about 24 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News