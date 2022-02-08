Lunchbreak: Double Chocolate Muffins

Meg Galus – Pastry Chef and Partner – Cocoa & Co
Cocoa + Co
1651 N. Wells St., Chicago, IL 60614
Event:
Valentine’s Day Chocolate and Pastry Boxes — pre-orders accepted until 2/9/22. Pick-up is Saturday or Sunday 2/12 & 2/13.
And check out other Valentine’s chocolates, gifts, and treats available in store through Monday.
Recipe:
Double Chocolate Muffins
Yield: ~12 muffins
Ingredients:
2 cups all purpose flour
¾ cup sugar
1/2c cocoa powder
1 ½ teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
2 ea large eggs
1/4c honey or maple syrup
¾ cup Greek yogurt
¾ cup vegetable oil
½ cup plus 2 Tablespoons whole milk
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
1 ½ cup chocolate chips
Optional: 1 teaspoon instant coffee or espresso
Directions:
Whisk together the dry ingredients.
Whisk together the wet ingredients.
Stir the wet ingredients into the dries.
Fold in the chocolate chips.
Bake at 375F about 24 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.