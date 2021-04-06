Lunchbreak: Date Cake

Chef Adam Schihab

Recipe:

SAUDI ARABIAN STYLE DATE CAKE

This date cake is an excellent recipe if you have friends and family gathering for teatime. You can bake this or give this cake as a gift.

2 loaves

Feeds: 10 people

Baking time: 45 to 50 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups dates, pitted

2 cups plus 1 tbsp water

2 tsp baking soda

4¾ cups caster sugar

10 eggs

9 cups plus 2 tbsp all-purpose flour

1.5 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups plus 1 tbsp milk, lukewarm

2 cups plus 1 tbsp corn oil

1 tbsp cardamom powder

1 tbsp plus 1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp allspice

3 tbsp plus 1 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp baking soda

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS:

Clean and wash the dates and remove the seeds or you can use pitted dates. Add dates and water to a bottom-heavy pot along with 1 teaspoon baking powder; bring to a boil for 1 minute, then simmer for another 5 minutes. Take the date off the heat; let them rest until completely cooled. Place dates into a KitchenAid mixer, attached pedal. Add sugar and begin mixing in slow speed until date and sugar combine well then add oil gradually. In a separate bowl, mix the eggs using fork, then pass them through a conical strainer. Now add eggs into the date mixture slowly; once eggs incorporated well, then add the dry ingredients. Sift the flour, baking powder, soda, spices,. Fold into date mixture and add the warm milk at last! Place one pound of the mixture into a small 8 x 4-inch baking tin greased, with baking paper, and bake at pre-heated oven 160 C – 320°F 45 to 60 minutes.