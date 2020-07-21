Lunchbreak: Creating the perfect cheese board and repurposing the leftovers!

Nicole Pavlovic, Partner at Board at Home

https://boardathome.org/

You can get your own Board at Home curated kit of artisanal cheese and charcuterie by visiting boardathome.org. Order by 2:00 p.m. on Thursday in order to get your kit delivered in time for National Wine and Cheese Day (7/25/20).

Board at Home is a new company created to support the small-scale cheesemakers, dairy farmers and artisanal makers whose businesses have been impacted by the pandemic. They curate kits of hand-crafted artisanal cheeses and charcuterie that are delivered next-day to your door.

Every Board at Home kit supports the artisanal makers, and 5% of proceeds are donated to The LEE Initiative to provide emergency assistance to independent restaurants and their workers. https://leeinitiative.org/

Recipe/Tips:

Cheese Board Tips

Fill up your board with a variety of textures, flavors and shapes.

Use lots of colorful foods – anything goes, but use more than just meat and cheese. Mix in your favorite veggies and fresh and dried fruits like tomatoes, broccoli, peppers, cornichons, berries, grapes, apricots and figs. Add an assortment of crackers and condiments like jams, mustards and honey.

You can even add fresh herbs or edible flowers for a little something extra. Finish with a sprinkling of nuts to fill in any gaps.

Cheese is best served at room temperature, so remember to remove from the refrigerator about 60 minutes in advance.

Classic Cheese Ball Recipe:

From your leftover cheese and charcuterie board, remove about 6 ounces of cheese, 2 ounces of salami, 3 ounces of almonds, and a bunch of fresh parsley. Toast almonds in a toaster oven or in a pan over low heat for a couple of minutes. Then chop finely by hand or in a food processor. Dice salami. Chop parsley. Mix all three in a shallow bowl. Set aside. Shred cheese and set aside. Put softened cream cheese in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat for a couple of minutes until smooth. Then add the 2 shredded cheeses, scallions and seasoning and mix for another minute or until everything is mixed well. Using a spatula, scrape the mixture on to a piece of plastic wrap and begin forming into a ball. Remove plastic wrap and roll the cheese ball in the mixture of almonds, parsley and salami. Cover any surfaces with a sprinkling of the mixture and pat into the sides until you have an evenly coated ball. Plate and serve with remaining Small Batch Jam Co. Strawberry Champagne jam. If making in advance, you can freeze for a few weeks, but remember to let the ball sit out for at least a half hour to soften.

Classic Cheese Ball Ingredients:

6 oz. (3/4 cup) cream cheese (softened to room temperature)

3 oz. (6T) Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. Toma

3 oz. (6T) Cypress Grove Bermuda Triangle

2 oz. (1/4 cup) diced leftover salami

3 oz. (6T) finely chopped almonds

1 oz. (2T) sliced scallions

1 bunch of fresh parsley

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper