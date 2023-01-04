Executive Chef David Koehn, Mon Ami Gabi
Mon Ami Gabi
Address: 2300 N Lincoln Park West, Chicago,
773-348-8886
https://www.monamigabi.com/chicago/
Check Out:
● Chicago Restaurant Week (Jan. 22nd – Feb. 5), brunch and dinner
● Valentine’s Day Specials (Feb. 9 – Feb. 22)
● Prix Fixe (new prix fixe menu every week)
Recipe:
Classic Beef Bourguignon
8-10 servings
Beef Bourguignon Ingredients
- 4.5 lb Boneless Beef Chuck or Beef Cheeks well-trimmed, cut into 3” pieces
- ¼ cup Rice Flour
- 2 cups Onion, cut into large dice
- 2 cups Carrots, peeled and large dice
- 2 cups Button Mushroom, cleaned & quartered
- ¼ bunch Parsley, cleaned
- 4 Thyme Sprigs
- 5 whole Black Peppercorns
- 1 Bay Leaf
- 5 Garlic Cloves, peeled
- 2 Tbsp Cognac
- 6 cups Red Burgundy or Beaujolais
- 2 quarts Beef Stock
- Fresh Black Pepper, ground to taste
- Kosher Salt to taste
- ¼ cup Olive Oil
- Bacon Lardons and Vegetables for serving (carrots, pearl onions, mushrooms), see prep instructions below
- 1 lb Egg Noodle Pappardelle, chef recommends De Cecco Brand
- Water, as needed
- 1 cup Butter, room temperature
- ½ cup Parsley, cleaned and finely chopped
Beef Bourguignon Method
- Preheat the oven to 325°F.
- Season beef generously with kosher salt and fresh black pepper. Dust the beef with flour and shake off any excess.
- In a large dutch oven, heat olive oil over high heat. Brown the beef in batches. Do not crowd the pot. Transfer the meat to a sheet pan.
- Add onions, carrots, mushrooms, bay leaves and garlic to the same pot and sauté until light brown.Add the parsley stems, thyme and peppercorns.
- Deglaze with Cognac and reduce until almost dry.
- Add red wine and reduce by 75%.
- Add beef back into the dutch oven along with beef broth, cover and place into the oven.
- Braise stew for 2 to 3 hours until meat is tender but not falling apart.
- While stew braises, during the last hour and a half, prepare the lardons and vegetables.
- When stew is done braising, remove stewed vegetables and discard. Remove beef and set aside.
- Strain the braising liquid through a chinois, into a large saucepan removing any fat off the surface.
- Reduce the braising liquid by 25% or until it reaches a thicker sauce consistency.
- Season with salt and fresh black pepper to taste.
- Back into the dutch oven, pour the braising liquid over the meat and add in prepared bacon lardons, button mushrooms, pearl onions and carrots. Bring to a boil and taste for seasoning.
- While the stew comes to a boil, in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook Pappardelle for 7 minutes stirring periodically, pasta should be al dente. Drain and toss with butter and chopped parsley. Season with salt and pepper.
- To serve, divide Pappardelle equally among serving bowls and spoon stew to the side.
Veggies and Lardons for Serving Ingredients
- 4 oz (1/2 cup) Bacon Lardons
- 1 cup Baby Carrots, cleaned
- 1 Tbsp Water, plus more water
- 1 cup White Pearl Onions, cleaned
- 1 Tbsp Unsalted Butter
- 1 Thyme Sprig
- 1 ¼ cups Button Mushrooms, de-stemmed, cleaned and quartered
- Kosher Salt to taste
- Black Pepper, freshly ground
Veggies and Lardons for Serving Method
- In a heavy bottom sauté pan, over medium-low heat fry the bacon lardons. Save the bacon grease to sauté the button mushrooms.
- While the lardons fry, braise the pearl onions. To do so, score an “x” at the bottom of the pearl onions with a paring knife. In a heat safe container, place onions and pour boiling water so the onions can soften and you can slip off the first layer of skin. Once softened and skin removed, in a saucepan, arrange the onions in a single layer, and cover with water, 1 tsp of salt, black pepper, thyme and 1 tablespoon of butter. Over high heat, bring to a boil and then reduce until the pearl onions are glazed. They should still have a bite to them. Reserve on a sheet tray lined with parchment.
- Next, blanch the carrots. Place the carrots in a saucepan with salted water. Bring water to a boil and then reduce the heat to simmer. When carrots are tender but still have a bite to them, place them into an ice bath to cool down. Once cold, remove carrots and put in a container.
- Finally, sauté the button mushrooms. Heat the bacon fat in a large sauté pan over high heat. Once hot add in the mushrooms and sauté for 2 minutes until caramelized. Season with salt and fresh black pepper. Reserve on a sheet tray lined with parchment.