Executive Chef David Koehn, Mon Ami Gabi 

Mon Ami Gabi  

Address: 2300 N Lincoln Park West, Chicago,

773-348-8886 

https://www.monamigabi.com/chicago/

Check Out:

● DIY French Onion Soup Kits

● Chicago Restaurant Week (Jan. 22nd – Feb. 5), brunch and dinner

● Valentine’s Day Specials (Feb. 9 – Feb. 22)

● Prix Fixe (new prix fixe menu every week)

Recipe:

Classic Beef Bourguignon  

8-10 servings 

Beef Bourguignon Ingredients 

  • 4.5 lb Boneless Beef Chuck or Beef Cheeks well-trimmed, cut into 3” pieces 
  • ¼ cup Rice Flour 
  • 2 cups Onion, cut into large dice 
  • 2 cups Carrots, peeled and large dice 
  • 2 cups Button Mushroom, cleaned & quartered 
  • ¼ bunch Parsley, cleaned 
  • 4 Thyme Sprigs 
  • 5 whole Black Peppercorns 
  • 1 Bay Leaf 
  • 5 Garlic Cloves, peeled 
  • 2 Tbsp Cognac 
  • 6 cups Red Burgundy or Beaujolais 
  • 2 quarts Beef Stock 
  • Fresh Black Pepper, ground to taste 
  • Kosher Salt to taste 
  • ¼ cup Olive Oil 
  • Bacon Lardons and Vegetables for serving (carrots, pearl onions, mushrooms), see prep instructions below 
  • 1 lb Egg Noodle Pappardelle, chef recommends De Cecco Brand 
  • Water, as needed 
  • 1 cup Butter, room temperature 
  • ½ cup Parsley, cleaned and finely chopped 

Beef Bourguignon Method 

  1. Preheat the oven to 325°F. 
  1. Season beef generously with kosher salt and fresh black pepper. Dust the beef with flour and shake off any excess. 
  2. In a large dutch oven, heat olive oil over high heat. Brown the beef in batches. Do not crowd the pot. Transfer the meat to a sheet pan. 
  3. Add onions, carrots, mushrooms, bay leaves and garlic to the same pot and sauté until light brown.Add the parsley stems, thyme and peppercorns. 
  4. Deglaze with Cognac and reduce until almost dry.  
  5. Add red wine and reduce by 75%. 
  1. Add beef back into the dutch oven along with beef broth, cover and place into the oven. 
  2. Braise stew for 2 to 3 hours until meat is tender but not falling apart.  
  3. While stew braises, during the last hour and a half, prepare the lardons and vegetables. 
  4. When stew is done braising, remove stewed vegetables and discard. Remove beef and set aside. 
  5. Strain the braising liquid through a chinois, into a large saucepan removing any fat off the surface. 
  1. Reduce the braising liquid by 25% or until it reaches a thicker sauce consistency. 
  2. Season with salt and fresh black pepper to taste. 
  3. Back into the dutch oven, pour the braising liquid over the meat and add in prepared bacon lardons, button mushrooms, pearl onions and carrots. Bring to a boil and taste for seasoning. 
  4. While the stew comes to a boil, in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook Pappardelle for 7 minutes stirring periodically, pasta should be al dente. Drain and toss with butter and chopped parsley. Season with salt and pepper.  
  5. To serve, divide Pappardelle equally among serving bowls and spoon stew to the side. 

Veggies and Lardons for Serving Ingredients 

  • 4 oz (1/2 cup) Bacon Lardons 
  • 1 cup Baby Carrots, cleaned 
  • 1 Tbsp Water, plus more water 
  • 1 cup White Pearl Onions, cleaned 
  • 1 Tbsp Unsalted Butter 
  • 1 Thyme Sprig 
  • 1 ¼ cups Button Mushrooms, de-stemmed, cleaned and quartered  
  • Kosher Salt to taste 
  • Black Pepper, freshly ground 

Veggies and Lardons for Serving Method 

  1. In a heavy bottom sauté pan, over medium-low heat fry the bacon lardons. Save the bacon grease to sauté the button mushrooms. 
  2. While the lardons fry, braise the pearl onions. To do so, score an “x” at the bottom of the pearl onions with a paring knife. In a heat safe container, place onions and pour boiling water so the onions can soften and you can slip off the first layer of skin. Once softened and skin removed, in a saucepan, arrange the onions in a single layer, and cover with water, 1 tsp of salt, black pepper, thyme and 1 tablespoon of butter. Over high heat, bring to a boil and then reduce until the pearl onions are glazed. They should still have a bite to them. Reserve on a sheet tray lined with parchment. 
  1. Next, blanch the carrots. Place the carrots in a saucepan with salted water. Bring water to a boil and then reduce the heat to simmer. When carrots are tender but still have a bite to them, place them into an ice bath to cool down. Once cold, remove carrots and put in a container.  
  2. Finally, sauté the button mushrooms. Heat the bacon fat in a large sauté pan over high heat. Once hot add in the mushrooms and sauté for 2 minutes until caramelized. Season with salt and fresh black pepper. Reserve on a sheet tray lined with parchment.  