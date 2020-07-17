Lunchbreak: Chile Lemon Lime Salmon Fajita Salad

Itiona Scott – CEO / Founder, Essie Marie’s
Event:
Mariano’s is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month with several unique events planned. Artists, musicians, chef’s, mixologists, vendors and others will share their talents through free on-line and in-store events. On Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18, Mariano’s will host ‘Mariano’s Local Market’ at the Bronzeville store and showcase some of your favorite local vendors and partners featured in our stores.
http://www.marianos.com/anniversary
http://www.marianosmarket.eventbrite.com
Mariano’s Local Market
Friday, July 17 – Saturday, July 18
Noon – 4 p.m.
Mariano’s Bronzeville
3857 S. Martin Luther King Dr.
Chicago, IL 60653
Recipe:
CHILE LEMON LIME SALMON FAJITA SALAD
(Serves 4 to 6)
Ingredients:
Avocado pieces
1lb. skinned Wild Salmon
3 tbsp. Olive Oil
1 tsp. Chile Powder
1 tsp. Smoked Paprika
½ tsp. Cumin
1 tsp. Brown Sugar
Zest of 2 Limes
Pinch of Salt & Pepper
1 Red Pepper, sliced
8 cups Butter Lettuce or Spring Greens Mix, chopped
1 small Mango, peeled and chopped/sliced
1 small Jalapeno, seeded and chopped/sliced
1/3 cup Sharp Cheddar Cheese, shredded
2oz. (1/4 cup) Queso Fresco or Cotija Cheese
Crumbled Fresh Cilantro, for garnish
Crushed Tortilla Chips
Dressing:
Add fresh chopped Cilantro and teaspoon of Chile Powder to Essie Marie’s Lemonette.
Rub for Salmon:
In a small bowl, combine the Chili Powder, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Brown Sugar, Lime Zest, and a good pinch of Salt & Pepper.
- Instructions:
Place the Salmon on a plate and rub with one tablespoon of Olive Oil.
- Sprinkle the Spice mixture over the Salmon and gently rub it in.
- Heat a medium size skillet over medium-high heat. Add a tablespoon of Olive Oil and, once hot, add the Red Pepper slices and a pinch of Salt & Pepper.
- Stir fry the peppers for 4-5 minutes on medium heat
- Remove the peppers from the pan. Reduce the heat to medium and add another tablespoon of Olive Oil and add the Salmon, skin side facing up.
- Sear the Salmon for 30 minutes on low, low heat and then flip and continue cooking for another 45 minutes on low or until the Salmon is cooked as you desire it.
Notes: Cooking time will vary depending on the size of your Salmon. Also, chef prefers a “low and slow” method, however you can cook salmon to how you prefer.
- Cut the Salmon into 4 to 6 slices or chop into bites.
Instructions for Salad:
- Place salad greens and red peppers in large salad bowl and mix
- Divide the salad greens between several plates/bowls
- Sprinkle cheeses cheddar/cojita on top of greens
- Place a piece of the Salmon on top of each plated salad
- Add mango & jalapeno & avocado slices/pieces
- Drizzle salad dressing
- Garnish with blue tortilla chips and remaining cilantro