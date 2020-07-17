Lunchbreak: Chile Lemon Lime Salmon Fajita Salad

Itiona Scott – CEO / Founder, Essie Marie’s

http://www.essiemaries.com

Event:

Mariano’s is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month with several unique events planned. Artists, musicians, chef’s, mixologists, vendors and others will share their talents through free on-line and in-store events. On Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18, Mariano’s will host ‘Mariano’s Local Market’ at the Bronzeville store and showcase some of your favorite local vendors and partners featured in our stores.

http://www.marianos.com/anniversary

http://www.marianosmarket.eventbrite.com

Mariano’s Local Market

Friday, July 17 – Saturday, July 18

Noon – 4 p.m.

Mariano’s Bronzeville

3857 S. Martin Luther King Dr.

Chicago, IL 60653

Recipe:

CHILE LEMON LIME SALMON FAJITA SALAD

(Serves 4 to 6)

Ingredients:

Avocado pieces

1lb. skinned Wild Salmon

3 tbsp. Olive Oil

1 tsp. Chile Powder

1 tsp. Smoked Paprika

½ tsp. Cumin

1 tsp. Brown Sugar

Zest of 2 Limes

Pinch of Salt & Pepper

1 Red Pepper, sliced

8 cups Butter Lettuce or Spring Greens Mix, chopped

1 small Mango, peeled and chopped/sliced

1 small Jalapeno, seeded and chopped/sliced

1/3 cup Sharp Cheddar Cheese, shredded

2oz. (1/4 cup) Queso Fresco or Cotija Cheese

Crumbled Fresh Cilantro, for garnish

Crushed Tortilla Chips

Dressing:

Add fresh chopped Cilantro and teaspoon of Chile Powder to Essie Marie’s Lemonette.

Rub for Salmon:

In a small bowl, combine the Chili Powder, Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Brown Sugar, Lime Zest, and a good pinch of Salt & Pepper.

Instructions:

Place the Salmon on a plate and rub with one tablespoon of Olive Oil.

Place the Salmon on a plate and rub with one tablespoon of Olive Oil. Sprinkle the Spice mixture over the Salmon and gently rub it in.

Heat a medium size skillet over medium-high heat. Add a tablespoon of Olive Oil and, once hot, add the Red Pepper slices and a pinch of Salt & Pepper.

Stir fry the peppers for 4-5 minutes on medium heat

Remove the peppers from the pan. Reduce the heat to medium and add another tablespoon of Olive Oil and add the Salmon, skin side facing up.

Sear the Salmon for 30 minutes on low, low heat and then flip and continue cooking for another 45 minutes on low or until the Salmon is cooked as you desire it.

Notes: Cooking time will vary depending on the size of your Salmon. Also, chef prefers a “low and slow” method, however you can cook salmon to how you prefer.

Cut the Salmon into 4 to 6 slices or chop into bites.

Instructions for Salad:

Place salad greens and red peppers in large salad bowl and mix

Divide the salad greens between several plates/bowls

Sprinkle cheeses cheddar/cojita on top of greens

Place a piece of the Salmon on top of each plated salad

Add mango & jalapeno & avocado slices/pieces

Drizzle salad dressing

Garnish with blue tortilla chips and remaining cilantro