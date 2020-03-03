Watch Live
Opening statements in trial of man accused of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer

Lunchbreak: Chicken Ramen and Details on the 6th Annual Ramenfest

Lunchbreak
Posted: / Updated:

Chef Bill Kim

  • Urbanbelly, 1542 N. Damen, Chicago
  • Time Out Market, 916 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
  • Table at Crate, 35 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook
Home

Home
Home

Event:

6th Annual Ramenfest

5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 29. VIP ticket holders gain entry an hour early at 4 p.m.

Time Out Market Chicago, 916 W. Fulton Market

Recipe:

Ramen from Chef Bill Kim

To make the chicken ramen broth:

1 onion, medium size sliced

1 Tablespoon fresh grated ginger

1 Tablespoon fish sauce

¼ cup low sodium soy sauce

4 cups low sodium chicken broth

1 cup water

  1. Heat a large pot of over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté until starting to soften, about 5 minutes and add the garlic and ginger. Add chicken broth, water, fish sauce and soy sauce simmer for 10 minutes.

Garnish for Ramen:

1lb cooked chicken, chopped

½ lb broccolini, blanched

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

1 Tbsp sesame oil

Cooking ramen noodles:

2 packs of 6 oz fresh ramen noodle

Using noodles:

  1. In medium size pot bring up 3 quarts of water to a boil. When boiling, add the noodles and simmer for about two minutes.
  2. Immediately place the ramen noodle in the soup bowl add the garnishes pour the extra hot chicken broth pour over the ramen noodle.
  3. To finish drizzle 1 tbsp of sesame oil on top the chicken broth

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News