Lunchbreak: Chicken Ramen and Details on the 6th Annual Ramenfest

Chef Sergio Reyes of Taqueria DeColores Hayden Hall - In the South Loop’s “Big Red Building” - 333 S. Wabash, Chicago, IL (other DeColores location – 1626 S. Halsted St., Chicago) Recipe: Impossible Picadillo Ingredients: 1 lb Impossible Plant Based Protein ½ lb Potatoes Cubed ½ lb Carrots Cubed 2 Celery Stalks Chopped 1 ½ lb fire roasted roma tomatoes 4 garlic cloves finely chopped (1 is for blender) 1…