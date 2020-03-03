Lunchbreak: Chicken Ramen and Details on the 6th Annual Ramenfest

Chef Bill Kim
- Urbanbelly, 1542 N. Damen, Chicago
- Time Out Market, 916 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
- Table at Crate, 35 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook
Event:
6th Annual Ramenfest
5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 29. VIP ticket holders gain entry an hour early at 4 p.m.
Recipe:
Ramen from Chef Bill Kim
To make the chicken ramen broth:
1 onion, medium size sliced
1 Tablespoon fresh grated ginger
1 Tablespoon fish sauce
¼ cup low sodium soy sauce
4 cups low sodium chicken broth
1 cup water
- Heat a large pot of over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté until starting to soften, about 5 minutes and add the garlic and ginger. Add chicken broth, water, fish sauce and soy sauce simmer for 10 minutes.
Garnish for Ramen:
1lb cooked chicken, chopped
½ lb broccolini, blanched
¼ cup cilantro, chopped
1 Tbsp sesame oil
Cooking ramen noodles:
2 packs of 6 oz fresh ramen noodle
Using noodles:
- In medium size pot bring up 3 quarts of water to a boil. When boiling, add the noodles and simmer for about two minutes.
- Immediately place the ramen noodle in the soup bowl add the garnishes pour the extra hot chicken broth pour over the ramen noodle.
- To finish drizzle 1 tbsp of sesame oil on top the chicken broth