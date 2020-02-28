Lunchbreak: Braised Spanish Baby Octopus with Roasted Cherry Tomatoes and Mint Gremolata

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Chef, Michael Taus, Papa Cenar

Papa Cenar, 2445 N. Milwaukee Ave, Logan Square

https://www.papacenar.com/

Recipe:

Braised Spanish Baby Octopus

with Roasted Cherry Tomatoes and Mint Gremolata



Ingredients

1-2 pounds Octopus

1/2 t. Salt

2 chopped Garlic Cloves

1 large Carrot rough cut

1 large Onion rough cut

3 wine corks

1 T. Sweet Paprika

3 Bay Leaf

2 Lemons cut in half

3 quarts Water

Salad

Roasted Mini Potatoes

Arugula

Mint Gremolata (recipe follows)

Oven Roasted tomatoes (recipe follows)

DIRECTIONS

Wash and clean octopus, removing the ink sack and internal organs by making a circular cut around the beak with a paring knife and pulling it free (the organs will come with it). Put octopus and all ingredients in deep large pan. Cover with foil put in 300˚ oven for 1-1 ½ hours. Braised until tender. Discard braising liquid. Put octopus in refrigerator. When ready to grill, toss octopus in olive oil. Grill (or sautee) for 30 seconds on each side.

Mint Gremolata

Ingredients

1 cup Finely chopped Italian parsley

½ cup finely chopped Mint

1 Tablespoon minced Basil

1 Tablespoon minced Oregano

1 Cup E.V. Olive Oil

1 teaspoon Lemon Juice

2 teaspoons White Balsamic Vinegar

2 teaspoons grated Lemon Peel

2 large minced Shallots

1 teaspoon Garlic Oil

Splash of Cholula Hot Sauce

DIRECTIONS

Mix all ingredients in a bowl.

Oven Dried Tomatoes

Ingredients

24 cherry tomatoes

2 Tablespoon E.V. Olive Oil

1 tablespoon sugar

1 Tablespoon Chopped Thyme

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Line a pan with parchment & wire rack. Toss Tomatoes in a bowl with Oil, thyme, salt, Pepper & Sugar. Arrange. Tomatoes, cut sides up, on pan, spaced 1/2 to 1 inch apart. with

Transfer pan to oven; dry until juices have stopped running, edges are shriveled, and pieces have shrunken slightly; timing will vary depending on the variety, ripeness, and desired degree of dryness, 1 1/2 to 6 hours. Let cool.

Plating the Final Dish:

Put a smear of gremolata on plate. Toss warm octopus, tomatoes, and potatoes with a little gremolata.

Garnish with arugula.