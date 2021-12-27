Lunchbreak: Beef Tenderloin with Red Wine Onion Jam

Nicholas Byrns, sous chef at Claudia Restaurant located at 1952 North Damen Avenue joins WGN Midday News to share his recipe for Beef Tenderloin with Red Wine Onion Jam.

For New Year’s Eve, Claudia Restaurant will be offering a seven-course luxury tasting menu featuring lobster, caviar, white truffle and more. Reservations can be made here.

Beef Tenderloin Ingredients:

4 oz. Beef Tenderloin

Salt

Fleur de Sal (a type of salt available at grocery and specialty stores)

Mixed Ground Pepper

1/2 stick of butter

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Brown the butter: Heat a thick-bottomed skillet to medium heat. Slice the butter and add to pan. Whisk frequently for about 5 minutes. Once melted, the butter will foam up a bit and then subside. Remove from heat and set aside in a bowl.

Season the beef on all sides with salt, fleur de sal and mixed ground pepper.

Roast the meat in a sauté pan on medium to high heat until meat is brown on all sides.

Baste the meat with the foaming brown butter. Remove from pan and place in oven; cook until Medium Rare / Medium / Medium Well (your choice!)

Remove from oven and allow the meat to rest before slicing.

Top with Red Wine Onion Jam (recipe below) and serve immediately. Enjoy!

Red Wine Onion Jam

2 cups white onion, diced

2 cups red wine

2 cups red port

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

Salt

Butter

Instructions

Sweat the onions in a medium sized Rondeau in foaming butter until cooked or translucent.

Deglaze the pan with half of the red wine and port. Cook until wine reduces by 2/3.

Add the rest of the wine and stir onions + wine mixture very gently.

Cook the liquid down until glazed.

Add the vinegar and mount with butter.

Hold at room temperature until ready to serve.