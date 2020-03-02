Lunchbreak: Andy Murray’s Vesuvio

And details on Rosemont Restaurant Week!
Murray Bros. Caddyshack Co-Founder and Owner Andy Murray
Murray Bros. Caddyshack®
9546 Balmoral Avenue
Rosemont, IL 60018
Event:
Rosemont Restaurant Week
March 1-7, 2020
www.rosemontrestaurantweek.com
Recipe:
Andy Murray’s Vesuvio
Ingredients:
4 cloves Fresh Garlic
3 oz (6T) Olive Oil
1 tsp Salt
.5 tsp Pepper
2 tsp Gran. Garlic
2 tsp Oregano, dried
1 tsp Italian Parsley, drie
2 each Chicken Breast (6 oz a piece)
6 oz (3/4 cup) White Wine
4 oz (1/2 cup) Chicken Stock
4 each Potatoes Vesuvio
.5 oz (1T) Italian Parsley (Garnish Only), chopped, fresh
4 oz (1/2 cup) Italian Sausage
- Over a medium flame, sauté peeled garlic in olive oil.
- Pre-seasoned Chicken: salt, black pepper, granulated garlic, oregano, Italian Parsley and extra virgin olive oil.
- Add Chicken
- Brown chicken on both sides and remove whole garlic cloves before they blackened and add pre-balanched potatoes and Italian sausage.
- Season dish with season dish again (with same specs).
- Deglaze with white wine and chicken stock.
- Transfer to oven and bake until chicken is cooked through, (12 minutes at 350F).
- Take out when Chicken is cooked and add 3 oz (6T) of butter, stir into sauce
- Serve on appropriate plate. Pour pan juices over the top of dish.