Lunchbreak: Andy Murray’s Vesuvio

Lunchbreak
And details on Rosemont Restaurant Week!

Murray Bros. Caddyshack Co-Founder and Owner Andy Murray

Murray Bros. Caddyshack®

9546 Balmoral Avenue

Rosemont, IL 60018

www.mbcshack.com

Event:

Rosemont Restaurant Week

March 1-7, 2020

www.rosemontrestaurantweek.com

Recipe:

Andy Murray’s Vesuvio

Ingredients:

4              cloves                   Fresh Garlic

3              oz (6T)                  Olive Oil

1              tsp                          Salt

.5            tsp                          Pepper

2              tsp                          Gran. Garlic

2              tsp                          Oregano, dried

1              tsp                          Italian Parsley, drie

2             each                      Chicken Breast (6 oz a piece)

6              oz (3/4 cup)        White Wine

4              oz (1/2 cup)        Chicken Stock

4              each                      Potatoes Vesuvio

.5            oz (1T)                  Italian Parsley (Garnish Only), chopped, fresh

4              oz (1/2 cup)        Italian Sausage

  • Over a medium flame, sauté peeled garlic in olive oil.
  • Pre-seasoned Chicken: salt, black pepper, granulated garlic, oregano, Italian Parsley and extra virgin olive oil.
  • Add Chicken
  • Brown chicken on both sides and remove whole garlic cloves before they blackened and add pre-balanched potatoes and Italian sausage.
  • Season dish with season dish again (with same specs).
  • Deglaze with white wine and chicken stock.
  • Transfer to oven and bake until chicken is cooked through, (12 minutes at 350F).
  • Take out when Chicken is cooked and add 3 oz (6T) of butter, stir into sauce
  • Serve on appropriate plate. Pour pan juices over the top of dish.

