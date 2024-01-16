William Lara, Executive Sous Chef of Le Sud in Roscoe Village

Le Sud Mediterranean Kitchen

2301 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60618

(773) 857-1985

https://www.lesudchicago.com/

Check Out:

-Le Sud is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday evenings, and weekend brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. -2:30 p.m.

-Seating is available in the main dining room as well as the enclosed and heated all-weather patio.

-Head to Le Sud during Chicago Restaurant Week, January 19-February 4, for a three course dinner menu for $42 per person.

Recipe:

Zucchini Frittata

Cooking time: 28 min. Preparation time: 15 min. Yields: 4-6 slices.



Ingredients

2 zucchinis, shredded

2 tomatoes (1 diced, 2nd one cut in half moon slices)

4 eggs

1 garlic clove (chopped)

3 tbsp sour cream

6 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

2 tbsp chopped parsley

½ cup grated parmesan

¼ tsp paprika

Herbs de Provence or oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

Cooking oil of choice

Utensils

Nonstick cooking pan (12” recommended)

Mixing bowl

Spatula

Spoon

Instructions:

After shredding the zucchini add a pinch of salt mix well, let it steep for 10-15 min. In a bowl mix the tomatoes and egg, squeeze the zucchini to release the excess of liquid then combine, add garlic, parsley, black pepper & salt mix in the ingredients then add sour cream and flour. Pour oil on a pan add on the mixture and spread it evenly. Cook over low heat, put the slices of tomato and mozzarella cheese on top, sprinkle with paprika and herbs and finish it with parmesan cheese, cover with a lid or foil and cook for 20 minutes on the stovetop.