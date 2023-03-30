Marco Colin – Chef
La Luna
1726 S. Racine Ave., Chicago
312-248-8957
https://www.lalunachicago.com/
Check Out:
-New Spring Menu
-Happy Hour
-International Women’s Month — supporting women owned liquor brands in their cocktails
-Brunch starting on Easter Sunday
Recipe:
Yellowtail Crudo
Ingredients
1Lb Yellowtail fish (fresh)
1 tapioca sheet
2 cups yuzu lime juice
1 cup shoyu sauce
1 dash of Maggi sauce
1 teaspoons fish sauce
½ teaspoons Chile de Arbol
2 avocados
1 cup of buttermilk
Half cup of lime juice
Radish
Micro greens
Thin slices of half Jalapeño
Fish Prepation
- Small cube the yellowtail with skin off and no bones. Storage in a cold place to keep the fish cold and fresh.
Yuzu sauce
- In a Medium bowl mix Yuzu lime, shoyu, Maggi sauce, fish sauce, and Chile de arbol. Whisk everything together and put it away in a cold place. No salt needed.
Avocado Purée
- In a Blender add 2 cubed peeled and seeded avocados with the buttermilk, and lime juice. Blend together until you have a thick smooth green sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Tapioca sheet
- In a medium size pan add oil to cover it half way. Turn heat to medium and let oil get hot. Once your oil is nice and hot add your tapioca sheet and let it fry up. Take out and season with salt and pepper. Let it cool down.
Radishes and Jalapeños slices
- Thinly sliced radish and Jalapeños into rings. Take seed out from Jalapeños if needed.
Plating dish together
- In a small pasta bowl or any bowl you have at home, add half a cup of the Yuzu sauce. Plate the fried tapioca sheet on top of the sauce. Make sure it doesn’t break. In a small bowl add your fresh cut yellowtail and season it with salt and pepper. Plate the fish on top off the tapioca sheet without breaking it. Lastly, add your avocado purée around the fish and garnish with sliced radish, Jalapeños and micro greens.
You Should have something so beautiful that you won’t want to eat it. I hope you enjoy it.