Chef Aaron Cuschieri, Executive Chef of The Dearborn
The Dearborn
145 N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60602
http://www.thedearborntavern.com
Check Out:
-Lean & Clean lunch menu
-Valentine’s Day specials
- Oysters and Caviar available for $40 (½ dozen),
- Fresh shucked oysters topped with Tsar Imperial Daurenki Caviar and champagne Sabayon
- Butcher Tasting $100 (served up to 2 people)
- Nimen Ranch Ribeye / Marinated Short Rib / Westholme Wagyu Filet Mignon / USDA Prime NY Strip
- Served with house made steak sauce and a trio of sides:
- Aged Gruyere Au Gratin Potatoes
- Roasted Garlic & Curry Cauliflower
- Lemon-soy shishito peppers
- “Bee my Honey” – Bee Sting Mille Feuille $12
- Crispy puff pastry, honey diplomat, candid almonds, burnt honey caramel
Recipe:
Yellowfin Tuna
Herb lemon aioli, baguette, cilantro, scallions, ponzu, sesame seeds
RECIPE:
Makes 4 sandwiches
Ingredients:
- 1# sushi grade yellowfin tuna
- 1 bunch cilantro
- 4 scallions
- ¼ C ponzu (see recipe)
- ½ C Lemon Herb Aioli (See recipe)
- 1T white sesame seeds
- 1 T black sesame seeds
- 1T garlic chips
- 1 (2ft long) baguette
- 1T extra virgin olive oil
- A/N salt and black pepper
- A/N butter
METHOD:
Cut baguette in half lengthwise and cut into 4 equal pieces (around 8” each). Spread butter on bread and sear on Plancha or grill for 2-3 minutes. Cut tuna into 4 (4oz) pieces. Season tuna on both sides with salt and black pepper. Sear on high heat on one side 1-2 minutes. Keep other side raw. Slice tuna into 4-5 slices at a 45-degree angle. Spread aioli on top of baguette and top with sliced tuna, raw side up. Top tuna with 1T ponzu on each sandwich. Then top with scallions and cilantro sprigs. Top with sesame seeds and toasted garlic and a drizzle of olive oil.
HERB LEMON AIOLI
- 2 C mayo
- 2T lemon juice
- 1T garlic powder
- 1T parsley chopped
- 1T cilantro – chopped
- 1T chives – chopped
- 1t black pepper
- TT salt
Mix everything together. Season with salt and black pepper
PONZU
- 2 C soy sauce
- 1 C rice vinegar