Chef Aaron Cuschieri, Executive Chef of The Dearborn

The Dearborn

145 N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60602

http://www.thedearborntavern.com

Check Out:

-Lean & Clean lunch menu

-Valentine’s Day specials

Oysters and Caviar available for $40 (½ dozen), Fresh shucked oysters topped with Tsar Imperial Daurenki Caviar and champagne Sabayon

Butcher Tasting $100 (served up to 2 people) Nimen Ranch Ribeye / Marinated Short Rib / Westholme Wagyu Filet Mignon / USDA Prime NY Strip Served with house made steak sauce and a trio of sides: Aged Gruyere Au Gratin Potatoes Roasted Garlic & Curry Cauliflower Lemon-soy shishito peppers

“Bee my Honey” – Bee Sting Mille Feuille $12 Crispy puff pastry, honey diplomat, candid almonds, burnt honey caramel



Recipe:

Yellowfin Tuna

Herb lemon aioli, baguette, cilantro, scallions, ponzu, sesame seeds

RECIPE:

Makes 4 sandwiches

Ingredients:

1# sushi grade yellowfin tuna

1 bunch cilantro

4 scallions

¼ C ponzu (see recipe)

½ C Lemon Herb Aioli (See recipe)

1T white sesame seeds

1 T black sesame seeds

1T garlic chips

1 (2ft long) baguette

1T extra virgin olive oil

A/N salt and black pepper

A/N butter

METHOD:

Cut baguette in half lengthwise and cut into 4 equal pieces (around 8” each). Spread butter on bread and sear on Plancha or grill for 2-3 minutes. Cut tuna into 4 (4oz) pieces. Season tuna on both sides with salt and black pepper. Sear on high heat on one side 1-2 minutes. Keep other side raw. Slice tuna into 4-5 slices at a 45-degree angle. Spread aioli on top of baguette and top with sliced tuna, raw side up. Top tuna with 1T ponzu on each sandwich. Then top with scallions and cilantro sprigs. Top with sesame seeds and toasted garlic and a drizzle of olive oil.

HERB LEMON AIOLI

2 C mayo

2T lemon juice

1T garlic powder

1T parsley chopped

1T cilantro – chopped

1T chives – chopped

1t black pepper

TT salt

Mix everything together. Season with salt and black pepper

PONZU

2 C soy sauce

1 C rice vinegar