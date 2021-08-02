Lunchbreak: Yellowfin Aguachile

Stephen Sandoval
Entre Sueños
Tostada Tuesday Pop-Up at Blind Barber | 948 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607
Thursday Chef Table Dinners at RLM Studios | 4042 N. Pulaski Rd. STE 1, Chicago, IL 60641
Recipe:
Yellowfin Aguachile
Protein
1 lb of Yellow fin tuna
(or albacore tuna, snapper, kampachi)
Leche De Tigre
2 cups Lime juice
2 inch piece of Ginger
¾ c Green olive pitted
3ea Tomato’s Roasted
1 Tbsp of chopped Habanero
3 ½ Tbsp Sugar
2 ½ Tbsp Salt
½ Cup of olive oil
¼ tsp Xanthan Gum (optional)
Garnishes
Picked Cilantro
Cherry Tomatoes
Avocado
Slice Red Onion
Fried Capers (optional)
For the Leche De Tigre
- Set oven to 400 degrees and roast tomato for 15 mins
- Blend a 2 inch piece of ginger without the skin with 1 cup water and strain .
- Combine ginger juice, lime juice, habanero, salt and sugar in a blender until smooth.
- Slowly drizzle in oil to emulsify
- While blender is running on low slowly add xanthan gum to thicken. Turn the blender to medium and continue for 1 minute until thickened. Adjust seasoning with additional salt or sugar if desired.
Prepare Garnishes
- Cut the yellowfin tuna into blocked portions and either slice thin or cube the pieces
- For the capers, heat 2 cups of canola oil in a pot to 350 F. Pat dry the capers to remove excess moisture. Gently place the capers in the oil for about 2-3 minutes until crispy and not bubbling (water evaporated). Strain and set on paper towels.
- Dice Avocado into squares, slice red onion thin and pick cilantro
Finish
- In a Bowl place the tuna as desired on the plate.
- Pour the “leche de tigre” around the fish and completely cover the plate.
- Garnish with cilantro, cherry tomatoes, avocado, red onion, and fried capers.