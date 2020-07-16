Lunchbreak: Yellow Curry Potato Salad

Marc Sievers, Cookbook Author & Entertaining Expert
For more recipes & information on Marc’s cookbooks, check out:
Recipe:
Yellow Curry Potato Salad
Ingredients (serves 6):
Sweetened Shredded Coconut – 1½ cups
Small Potatoes – 3 pounds, baby Yukon Gold variety
Sea Salt – 5 ½ teaspoons, divided
Olive Oil – 3 tablespoons
Red Onion – 1 small, thinly sliced
Red Pepper – 1 large, cored and seeded, thinly sliced
Orange Pepper – 1 large, cored and seeded, thinly sliced
Blue Elephant Royal Thai Cuisine Yellow Curry Sauce – 1 package (10.6 ounces)
Limes – 3 large, zested using a strip zester, cut the limes into quarters
Black Pepper – 1½ teaspoons, freshly cracked
Chives – 1 cup, cut into 1-inch lengths, fresh
Basil – 1 cup, whole leaves, fresh
Directions:
- In a medium sauté pan set over medium heat, add the coconut and cook for 3-5 minutes until lightly toasted, tossing occasionally. Set aside.
- Bring a large pot of water to a full boil. Add the potatoes and 4 teaspoons of salt, return to a full boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes, until the potatoes are just tender when pierced with a sharp knife. Drain the potatoes into a colander, then place the colander with the potatoes over the empty pot and cover with a clean, dry kitchen towel and allow the potatoes to steam for 20 minutes.
- In a large sauté pan set over medium heat, add the olive oil. Once hot, add the red onion, both peppers, and ½ teaspoon of salt. Sauté for 3-5 minutes, until the vegetables begin to soften but still retain a bit of crunch. Remove from the heat and set aside.
- After the potatoes are finished steaming, cut them in quarters and place them into a large bowl. Add the yellow curry sauce, lime zest, black pepper, and remaining 1 teaspoon of salt. Gently stir to evenly coat the potatoes. Transfer the potatoes to a large platter.
- Top the potatoes with the toasted coconut, sautéed vegetables and chives. Scatter the basil leaves around the rim of the platter and garnish with the cut limes.
- Serve warm or at room temperature.
Serving Tip: I love to present this dish table side, un-tossed, just like the photo. Before serving, squeeze the limes over the top, toss, and serve!
https://www.marcsievers.com/la-vie-piquant/2020/6/18/at-home-with-blue-elephant
And to find more details on Blue Elephant products: https://www.amazon.com/blueelephant