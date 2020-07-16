Lunchbreak: Yellow Curry Potato Salad

Marc Sievers, Cookbook Author & Entertaining Expert

For more recipes & information on Marc’s cookbooks, check out:

http://www.MarcSievers.com

Recipe:

Yellow Curry Potato Salad

Ingredients (serves 6):

Sweetened Shredded Coconut – 1½ cups

Small Potatoes – 3 pounds, baby Yukon Gold variety

Sea Salt – 5 ½ teaspoons, divided

Olive Oil – 3 tablespoons

Red Onion – 1 small, thinly sliced

Red Pepper – 1 large, cored and seeded, thinly sliced

Orange Pepper – 1 large, cored and seeded, thinly sliced

Blue Elephant Royal Thai Cuisine Yellow Curry Sauce – 1 package (10.6 ounces)

Limes – 3 large, zested using a strip zester, cut the limes into quarters

Black Pepper – 1½ teaspoons, freshly cracked

Chives – 1 cup, cut into 1-inch lengths, fresh

Basil – 1 cup, whole leaves, fresh

Directions:

In a medium sauté pan set over medium heat, add the coconut and cook for 3-5 minutes until lightly toasted, tossing occasionally. Set aside. Bring a large pot of water to a full boil. Add the potatoes and 4 teaspoons of salt, return to a full boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes, until the potatoes are just tender when pierced with a sharp knife. Drain the potatoes into a colander, then place the colander with the potatoes over the empty pot and cover with a clean, dry kitchen towel and allow the potatoes to steam for 20 minutes. In a large sauté pan set over medium heat, add the olive oil. Once hot, add the red onion, both peppers, and ½ teaspoon of salt. Sauté for 3-5 minutes, until the vegetables begin to soften but still retain a bit of crunch. Remove from the heat and set aside. After the potatoes are finished steaming, cut them in quarters and place them into a large bowl. Add the yellow curry sauce, lime zest, black pepper, and remaining 1 teaspoon of salt. Gently stir to evenly coat the potatoes. Transfer the potatoes to a large platter. Top the potatoes with the toasted coconut, sautéed vegetables and chives. Scatter the basil leaves around the rim of the platter and garnish with the cut limes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Serving Tip: I love to present this dish table side, un-tossed, just like the photo. Before serving, squeeze the limes over the top, toss, and serve!

https://www.marcsievers.com/la-vie-piquant/2020/6/18/at-home-with-blue-elephant

And to find more details on Blue Elephant products: https://www.amazon.com/blueelephant