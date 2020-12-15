Lunchbreak: Winter Truffle Bisque

Chef Matt McMillin, VP Culinary & Beverage Innovation, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

https://chwinery.com/

Event:

Cooper’s Hawk is hosting a New Cheer’s Eve celebration at 6PM CST on New Year’s Eve ( reserve by 12/20 at chwinery.com)

celebration at 6PM CST on New Year’s Eve ( The event is a virtual talk-show-style dinner party with Matt, Cooper’s Hawk CEO Tim McEnery and Emily Wines, Cooper’s Hawk VP of Wine & Beverage Experiences, and esteemed Master Sommelier who was recently named to the Board of Directors at the Court of Master Sommeliers (a big honor, and an opportunity to bring more diversity to this storied institution)

The menu includes ($139.99 for two): Pretzel Bread and White Truffle Bisque Filet Medallions and Parmesan-crusted Lobster Tail

Chocolate Raspberry Silk Pie

The Wine Pairings options include: Cooper’s Hawk Prosecco ($19.99) and Lux Meritage ($39.99)

The meal and wines can be picked up from local Cooper’s Hawk restaurants around the country.

Recipe:

Winter Truffle Bisque

Ingredients:

8 oz cauliflower, core removed and cut into 1’’ florets

2 tbl olive oil

Pinch kosher salt

Pinch black pepper, freshly cracked

——————————————

1 tbl. Olive oil

1 oz unsalted butter

¼ cup celery, rough dice

½ cup Vidalia onion, rough dice

2 ea. thyme, sprigs

1 tsp garlic, chopped

½ cup white wine

1 ea. bay leaf

1 qrt. chicken stock

1.5 cups heavy cream

1 cup Yukon gold potato, peeled, rough dice

1.5-2 tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp white pepper

2 tbl. unsalted butter

2 tsp black truffles, chopped fine

1 tsp white truffle oil

Truffle Brown Butter

4 tbl. unsalted butter

1 tsp sage, chopped fine

1 tsp black truffles, chopped fine

Begin by preparing the cauliflower. Mix florets with olive oil, kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper in a bowl. Make sure to coat evenly. Spread out in a single layer on a sheet pan. Roast at 375 degrees for 12-14 minutes until cooked through and caramelized well around the edges of the cauliflower florets. While the cauliflower is roasting, begin making the second half of the recipe. Place a medium stock pot on medium high heat. When hot, add olive oil and butter, allowing to melt without browning. When melted, add onions, celery, thyme sprigs, and garlic. Stir well and allow the vegetables to sweat, without browning, for approximately 10 minutes until tender. Once tender, add the white wine and bay leaves. Stir well and allow the wine to reduce until there is no more visible liquid. When the wine has reduced all the way, add the chicken stock, heavy cream, diced potatoes, salt, and white pepper. Stir well to prevent scorching. Increase the heat, allowing the soup to come to a boil. Once boiling, lower the heat to a simmer. Add the roasted cauliflower and allow the soup to simmer for 30 minutes. After simmering for about 20 minutes, remove the thyme sprigs and bay leaves. Add butter and blend contents completely smooth and creamy. Finish by adding the chopped truffles and drizzle in white truffle oil just before serving.

To make the truffle brown butter. Add butter in a small sauce pot and place over medium heat. Gently melt the butter and continue to cook, stirring occasionally to prevent burning, until the butter just begins to brown. Immediately remove from the heat and add sage and chopped truffles. Keep warm until you are ready to serve. To serve, place bisque in soup bowl and drizzle about a teaspoon of truffle brown butter in a circular pattern over the surface of the soup. Enjoy!!