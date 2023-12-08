Chef CJ Jacobson – Chef Partner at Aba & Ema

Aba

302 N. Green St., Floor 3, Chicago, IL 60607

773-645-1400

https://www.abarestaurants.com/

Check Out:

From December 7th – December 15th, guests can enjoy Potato, Parmesan & Brussels Sprout Latkes with apple compote and scallion crema and Slow Braised Short Rib with barberry glaze and melted leeks at Aba for Hanukkah. At Ema, Aba’s sister restaurant in River North, we’re serving the latkes as well as Grilled Harissa Spiced Sea Bream with roasted garlic yogurt, pine nuts and herb salad.

And one night only four-course mezze menu at Aba on Tuesday, December 12 for our “Eat, Drink & Be Mezze: A Holiday Cocktail & Mezze Event” featuring seasonal ingredients and holiday-inspired cocktail pairings through each course.

Recipe:

WILD MUSHROOM HUMMUS RECIPE

Yields 8 servings (one quart)

INGREDIENTS:

Mushroom Stock:

2 cups Beech & Maitake mushrooms (cut into pieces, stems from mushrooms for ragu included)

Oil (as needed)

Water (as needed)

Truffled Mushroom Ragu:

1 package white Beech mushrooms (cleaned, reserve stems for stock)

1 package brown Beech mushrooms (cleaned, reserve stems for stock)

1.5 packages Maitake mushrooms (cleaned, reserve stems for stock)

1.5 quarts Button mushrooms (quartered)

1 Shallot (diced)

2 cloves Garlic (minced)

Thyme (sprinkle)

2 tablespoons White Wine

2 cups Mushroom Stock

2 tablespoons Truffle Juice

2 tablespoons Truffle

1 teaspoon Truffle Oil

½ stick Butter

1 teaspoon Banyuls Vin

1 tablespoon Lemon Juice

Black Pepper (ground, as needed)

Canola Oil (as needed)

PROCEDURE:

To prepare the Mushroom Stock:

In a large bowl, toss mushroom pieces lightly with oil. Spread mushrooms pieces in a single layer on a sheet tray lined with parchment paper. Roast mushrooms pieces at 400 °F until golden brown. Place roasted mushrooms pieces in a large pot. Add water until mushrooms pieces are submerged by a couple inches. Simmer for 45-90 minutes, or until the stock has a deep brown color and strong earthy flavor. Strain with a fine mesh strainer and vent. Refrigerate until needed.

To prepare the Truffled Mushroom Ragu:

Clean mushrooms and set stems aside. Add canola oil to a large rondeau and heat through. In batches, add the cleaned mushroom tops and cook until browned. Set mushrooms aside. In the same pot, add more canola oil and sauté the shallots and garlic until fragrant, then add in thyme to taste. Add mushrooms back to the pot and add in white wine. Cook until the liquid has almost entirely evaporated. Add mushroom stock and bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat by half. Add truffle juice and cook for five minutes. Add in truffle pieces and butter, and stir. Finish with Banyuls Vin, lemon juice and pepper. Salt to taste. The final project should look closer to a ragu than a soup. Let cook and refrigerate until needed.

To prepare the Wild Mushroom Hummus:

Scoop your hummus of choice into the center of a bowl and use the back of a spoon to make an indentation. Spoon the mushroom ragu into the center of the hummus. Add as much as desired. Garnish with garlic and chives to taste, and enjoy with warm bread!